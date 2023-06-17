OL Reign had a numbers advantage but had to settle with a goalless draw against Houston on Saturday night at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Dash were down a player for about 50 minutes after defender Natalie Jacobs was shown a straight red during stoppage time of the opening half. Jacobs appeared to clip Reign forward Tziarra King about 25 yards from goal. Referee Danielle Chesky was alerted to review the play by VAR and promptly sent Jacobs off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

The numbers disadvantage didn’t hinder Houston from getting two looks at goal in the second half. Joelle Anderson had a rebound shot deflected by the left hand of Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the 54th minute and a shot to the gut of Tullis-Joyce in the 60th minute.

There were multiple hydration breaks during the match due to the 90-degree temperature and 64% humidity making the stadium feel like a pressure cooker. Decision-making was impacted as the Reign missed passes to get teammates in scoring position and was outshot 6-1 in attempts on target.

Reign coach Laura Harvey made one substitution at the break, bringing Nikki Stanton on for Olivia Van der Jagt. She made two more substitutions in the 55th minute, taking King off for Elyse Bennett and Bethany Balcer for midfielder Olivia Athens. In the 76th minute, Harvey subbed off defender Lu Barnes for Ryanne Brown and in second-half stoppage time defender Alyssa Malonson made her NWSL debut when she replaced Veronica Latsko to get fresh legs.

The Bold (6-4-2) were able to break through the sweltering heat to get one good look in second-half stoppage time when Bennett had an attempt sail over the cross bar.

Harvey made three starting lineup changes from the one that defeated Kansas City 2-1 last week at home. In the attack, she replaced Bennett with Balcer and Latsko for Megan Rapinoe, who’s out with a calf injury. Quinn was slotted in for defender Sam Hiatt.

Dash coach Sam Laity didn’t make any changes to his starting rotation. Houston (4-3-5) is unbeaten in their past four matches.

Up next for the Reign is a road match against the San Diego Wave next week.