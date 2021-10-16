The OL Reign had a chance to take over first place in the National Women’s Soccer League, at least for a day, but couldn’t get the win Saturday night.

The second-place Reign lost to the third-place Washington Spirit 2-0 at Cheney Stadium.

The Reign (12-8-3, 39 points) remain a point behind Portland, which plays Sunday.

The Reign could have clinched a spot in the league semifinals (top two) with a win. With the Reign’s loss, Portland can clinch the NWSL Shield by beating Houston.

The Reign have clinched a playoff spot but are looking for the first-round bye that comes with a top-two finish.

Taylor Aylmer scored in the 22nd minute, and Ashley Hatch scored in the 59th for the Spirit (10-7-6, 36), who are closing in on a playoff spot (top six).

The Reign have a bye week before concluding the regular season at Kansas City on Oct. 30.

More Soccer

• Lauren Forster scored the equalizer for the Seattle Pacific women (9-1-1, 6-1-1 GNAC) in the 68th minute as the No. 8 Falcons tied Montana State Billings 1-1.

Men’s soccer

• Habib Barry scored in the 72nd minute to lift the Seattle U men over Air Force 2-1. Declan McGlynn also scored for the Redhawks (8-6-0, 4-2-0 WAC).

• Three different players scored as the No. 2 Washington (12-0) men had an easy time with Gonzaga (6-6) in a nonconference game in Spokane, 3-0.

• Ali Zohar scored on a header in the 21st minute to help Simon Fraser hand No. 7 Seattle Pacific (10-2-0, 4-1-0 GNAC) a 1-0 loss.

Volleyball

• Sierra Bartley had 13 kills as Seattle U (3-15, 0-7 WAC) lost to visiting California Baptist 29-27, 25-21, 25-19.

• Hannah Hair had 11 kills, but Seattle Pacific (9-7, 5-4 GNAC) lost at Simon Fraser 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17.

Hockey

• Jackson Berezowski scored twice as the Everett Silvertips beat the Seattle Thunderbirds for the second consecutive night. Olen Zellweger also scored for host Everett.

Golf

• Camille Boyd shot a 4-under 67, and is even for the tournament, and sits in a tie for 18th at the Stanford Intercollegiate. Washington is in 10th place and Washington State sits in 16th.

Cross country

• Led by a 20th-place finish by Emily Harris, the Seattle U women took second at the Lewis & Clark Invite in Estacada, Oregon. The men’s team took sixth.

Tennis

• Washington freshman Nedim Sujo saw is run at the ITA Fal Northwest Regionals in Eugene, Oregon, end in the semifinals with a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 loss to Gonzaga’s Arthus de la Bassetiere.