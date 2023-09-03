In a first for the NWSL this season, Orlando keeper Anna Moorhouse was sent off with a straight red card in the third minute of a match against OL Reign. The Pride played the remaining 87 minutes down a player, but it took a half for the numbers advantage to work in the Reign’s favor.

Jordyn Huitema was unmarked in the box to net the goal needed for a 1-0 win Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field. The Bold (8-7-3) snapped a three-game losing streak and moved above the playoff line to fourth in the league standings.

Two points separate the Reign from rival Portland (8-5-5) for the NWSL Shield, which is awarded to the first-place finisher in regular-season competitions.

“Coming off such a difficult run where we’ve been behind, putting one (goal in) was breaking the ice for us,” Huitema said. “It was getting that monkey off our shoulder. Getting that first one in, kind of getting a breath.

“We’ve put a lot of pressure on ourselves to do well. We just needed a win, and one (goal) was good enough for a win.”

Huitema’s strike in the 49th minute was off a rebound from Rose Lavelle’s deflected shot. The forward has five goals this season.

Moorhouse broke the league record for earliest ejection. Reign defender Lu Barnes set the mark in 2017 when she was shown a red card for pulling down then-Kansas City forward Shea Groom on a breakaway drive at goal in the fourth minute. The match ended in a 1-1 draw at Memorial Stadium.

On Sunday, Reign forward Bethany Balcer broke free off a through-ball from defender Phoebe McClernon, preparing to take Moorhouse one-on-one outside the box. But the keeper left her line and charged at Balcer to deny an attempt, clipping her in pursuit.

The disciplinary decision was easy to make for referee Ricardo Fierro.

Orlando coach Seb Hines subbed off midfielder Jordyn Listro to place Carly Nelson in goal with nine field players. It was Listro’s third start of the season.

Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock tested Nelson immediately. She whipped three nearly identical right-footed shots at goal. Two in the sixth minute narrowly missed and the third in the 19th minute from deep was saved by Nelson.

The Bold had to make an unexpected early adjustment, too. Balcer suffered an injury during the red-card challenge and was subbed off for Huitema in the 10th minute.

Huitema also challenged Nelson. But the keeper just added to her unexpected highlight reel by saving Huitema’s header in a crowded box in first-half stoppage time.

Nelson had five saves in the half to send the teams into halftime goalless.

“We’ve played against 10 players now a couple of times and this is the first time we’ve really won,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said of drawing against Houston in June. “It can be tough. They drop off like Orlando did or come after you like Houston did. For us, when a team drops off like that, we have to play what they give us, and I don’t think we did that in the first half. We did that more in the second half, but there were a couple of really good saves by their goalkeeper who came in because the game could’ve been over and done with after 60 minutes.”

Brazilian legend Marta had her Pride (7-10-1) threatening from the opening minutes. She had an attempt saved by Reign keeper Claudia Dickey in the second minute and late in the second half an improbable shot from the corner that was ultimately not ruled an official shot at goal.

Dickey finished with one save while Nelson had six overall.

“Communication was huge for us,” McClernon said of what helped get Dickey the clean sheet. “Claudia is a great player. She’s super comfortable with her feet, she wants the ball and she’s a freak athlete. She will pull some crazy saves out of her (butt). We’re lucky to have so many options there (goalkeepers).”

Harvey made four lineup changes from the one that lost 2-1 against Angel City FC. The five U.S. women’s national team members who recently were part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand started together. Fishlock also got the nod to start, her first since a road loss to Orlando in July due to a leg injury.

The eight Reign internationals from the World Cup — Megan Rapinoe (USWNT), Alana Cook (USWNT), Lavelle (USWNT), Sofia Huerta (USWNT), Emily Sonnett (USWNT), Huitema (Canada), Quinn (Canada) and Angelina (Brazil) — were recognized before the game and presented with flower bouquets.

Next up for the Reign is a Challenge Cup semifinal matchup Wednesday against Racing Louisville FC at Lumen.

“This was very necessary for us if we want to stay in contention to make a run this postseason,” McClernon said of Sunday’s win. “This was huge.”