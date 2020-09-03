The National Women’s Soccer League announced its fall schedule Thursday.

The OL Reign, which was placed in the NWSL’s western pod with the Portland Thorns and Utah Royals, will play four games:

Sept. 12 at Portland at 12:30 p.m. (TV: CBS. Streaming: CBS All Access)

Sept. 26 at Utah, 12:30 p.m. (Streaming: CBS All Access)

Oct. 10 vs. Portland, 5 p.m. (Streaming: Twitch)

Oct. 17 vs. Utah, 5 p.m. (Streaming: CBS All Access)

The Reign beat Utah 1-0 in the NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this summer and had a scoreless draw with Portland.

The Reign’s first game, against Portland on Sept. 12, is the only televised game, picking up a national audience on CBS.

Star forward Megan Rapinoe has said she is opting out of this fall season.