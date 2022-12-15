OL Reign commended the courage of players who participated in two different investigations into what was characterized as systemic abuse within the NWSL and released a list of directives the organization will implement in effort to reach “systemic reform.”

Thursday’s announcement followed the league and NWSL Players Association publishing findings from their Joint Investigative Team on Wednesday. The team’s 125-page document confirmed an independent investigation led by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, which was published in October, but the Joint Investigative Team provided more detail.

Actions by former Reign coach Farid Benstiti, who had a public complaint made about him before former CEO Bill Predmore hired the Frenchman in January 2020, were approximately two pages of the investigative team’s report under the category of “weight-shaming.” Mount Si alum Nikki Stanton, a free agent who played for the Reign last season, shared her experiences to what was described in the report as “inappropriate sexual and objectifying remarks” while playing for since fired coaches Rory Dames (Chicago Red Stars) and Christy Holly (Sky Blue FC).

“We apologize to players, present and former, who were directly impacted by these events within our club,” the Reign stated in their news release.

The investigations were initiated in October 2021 after former players Kaiya McCullough (Washington Post) and Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly (The Athletic) shared their stories of abuse. In a move said to be unrelated to NWSLPA demands that those associated with wrongdoing resign and/or sell their teams, Predmore stepped down from his front-office position and wife Teresa removed herself as president of the OL Reign Academy in February 2022. The couple still owns 7.5% of the team they founded in the fall of 2012.

France-based OL Groupe purchased a majority stake in the Reign in 2019 and top executive Vincent Berthillot relocated to the Seattle area in 2020 to be the Reign’s Chief Operating Officer. He replaced Bill as CEO in February.

Berthillot noted in October his eagerness for the Joint Investigative Team’s report to be finalized so that the club could make all the changes sought to regain trust with players.

The moves announced Thursday are as follows: Fill the new director of human resources and sports safety position before the 2023 season begins; collaborate with players and stakeholders on developing a code of conduct; establish and launch ongoing trainings to address all types of misconduct, including discrimination, harassment and abuse; activate and support immediate and future initiatives driven by the NWSL and the NWSLPA.

Toward the end of the 2021 season, the Reign launched “Real Response” for players and staff to anonymously report misconduct and expanded SafeSport training to all technical and front-office staff. The Reign also improved their vetting procedures for their hiring processes.

The Yates report noted the Reign’s inadequate facilities, which most recently were matches at Tacoma’s minor league baseball park Cheney Stadium and trainings at Bellarmine Prep with equipment/locker room space at nearby Foss High School.

The club signed a multiyear deal in December 2021 to play at Lumen Field, the first being the 2022 season. The Reign will move their training headquarters to Starfire Sports in Tukwila beginning in 2023, Berthillot adding that housing for players who choose the benefit will also relocate from Tacoma to the Tukwila area.

“These actions are not meant to diminish the pain or trauma players have endured throughout the process,” the Reign’s news release stated. “But reflects a collective pledge to build systems and an environment in which player safety is paramount to the long-term success of the club.”