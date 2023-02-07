OL Reign is hosting a friendly Feb. 25 against Club America at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.

The international scrimmage is part of a new partnership with the Reign’s sister team, Olympique Lyonnais in France, and Mexican side Club America, the Reign announced Tuesday. The goal is to form a three-pronged network where the clubs share knowledge and skills between front-office staffs, including marketing and communications on the value of sport; information on recruitment, scouting and organizing friendlies; and training techniques along with structures around youth academies, according to the news release.

Reign general manager Nick Perera traveled to France recently to finalize details of the collaboration with OL Groupe executives Vincent Ponsot and Sophie Sauvage, who’s the French parent group’s head of international women’s soccer, and Club America women football director Claudia Carrion.

“This global partnership with Club America is not only significant for our clubs, but also for our sport,” Perera said in the news release. OL Groupe purchased a majority stake in the Reign in 2019. “Together, we will be able to elevate the game by creating unique opportunities for our players, academies, and staff. We’re thrilled for this new partnership and the extensive possibilities that will stem from it.”

In addition to viewing the match at Starfire’s approximate 4,500-seat stadium, fans will be able to visit the Reign’s new training field at the complex. The club opened a presale for Club America supporters and Reign season-ticket holders Tuesday. General-admission tickets will be available beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

“Today we are proud to achieve a historic alliance in women’s football, in which three leading teams, from three different regions, come together to advance growth and set the course for women’s football future globally” Carrion said in the news release. “We are happy to share our work and experience, which will allow us to improve our practices and processes to continue promoting Mexican football in the world.”