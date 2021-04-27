OL Reign will help the NWSL kickoff its ninth season with a match against the North Carolina Courage on May 15 at Cheney Stadium.

On Tuesday, the league released the 24-match regular season schedule for each of its teams. NWSL will fold a 10th club into the mix in Racing Louisville FC.

Each team will play 12 home and 12 away games. The season, which will not break for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, concludes Oct. 30.

The top six teams at the end of the regular season will advance to an expanded playoffs. NWSL’s championship match is scheduled for Nov. 20.

After the Courage match, the Reign will hit the road for the Cascadia derby against the Portland Thorns FC on May 23.

The Bold’s home season finale is Oct. 16 against the Washington Spirit.

Fans are permitted to attend matches at Cheney Stadium. There’s a limited capacity to comply with state health regulations. Contact the Reign’s website, https://www.olreign.com/tickets, or call (866)99-REIGN for more information.

The Reign is entering their eighth season in the NWSL. The league canceled its 2020 regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead playing a Challenge Cup tournament in Utah and regionalized, four-game Fall Series in home markets.

The Bold advanced to the NWSL semifinals in 2019 under former coach Vlatko Andonovski, who now leads the U.S. women’s soccer national team. The Reign were level with the Courage at the end of regulation but conceded three goals to lose the playoff match 4-1 in October 2019.

NWSL is in the midst of its 2021 Challenge Cup tournament. With a win against the Reign last week, Portland won the Western Division and will play for the title May 8 at a site to be determined.