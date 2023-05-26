Angel City FC is a welcome sight after OL Reign suffered one of their worst losses in franchise history. The Reign are unbeaten in six matches against ACFC.

The Reign host Angel City in a matinee matchup Saturday at Lumen Field.

A 4-1 loss to NJ/NY Gotham FC at Lumen on Sunday shook the team and had coach Laura Harvey questioning their approach to matches. It came after a 1-0 road loss to the North Carolina Courage. The Reign hadn’t lost back-to-back games since July 2021 and have avoided three straight since 2014.

But ACFC could be false hope. The visitors are unbeaten in their past four road matches.

The details:

Reign (4-3-1) vs. Angel City (2-3-3)

Time/Place: 12:30 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle

TV: Paramount Plus, TSN Plus in Canada

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 5-0-1 since 2022.

The story lines:

Pocketing chances

Reign forward Jordyn Huitema is making her chances count lately. She’s scored in three of her past four appearances, including the lone goal against Gotham in the 77th minute. The Canadian international joins forward Bethany Balcer and midfielder Jess Fishlock with three goals each for the Reign this season.

Missed opportunity

Not only was the Gotham loss bad, it dropped the Reign to fifth in NWSL standings. The Reign won the NWSL Shield by a point last season and the Courage secured the sixth and final playoff spot by a point last year, so everyone knows how important results are in this league.

ACFC is ninth in the 12-team league but collected clean sheets in their past two matches.

The quotable

“As a player, it’s good to kind of get a clump of losses out of the way,” Reign midfielder Nikki Stanton said. “Now we really have to focus on all of the little things and make sure that we’re doing everything that we need to be doing. This team is super special. We’ve all just kind of done some inflection and reflection. We’ve come here and we’ve all come together like Jess said after the [Gotham] game, and we’re going into this weekend with just a lot of fight and a lot of energy.”