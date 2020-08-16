The OL Reign announced it acquired midfielder Rose Lavelle in a trade with the Washington Spirit on Sunday.

The Reign gave the Spirit its first-round pick and cash.

Lavelle is expected to sign soon with a team outside of the NWSL, so the Reign will control the midfielder’s future rights in the league.

Lavelle, 25, is a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team and was part of its 2019 and earned the Bronze Ball (the third-best player at the tourney) after scoring three goals.

“Our project with OL Reign is ambitious, which requires taking smart, strategic risks to achieve our objectives,” OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti said in a news release. “We all know that Rose is a special player, so for me this is a chance we had to take. I very much hope that we will have the chance to work with Rose in the future, and I am excited about supporting her as she works to achieve her destiny as one of the best players in the world.”