OL Reign is up for sale, according to a news release from Olympique Lyonnais, the Reign’s sister club based in France.

Notice of the sale by OL Groupe, the parent company for both teams, was in response to the top-flight French side denying a report published Wednesday in L’Equipe stating Olympique Lyonnais’ stake in OL Reign was in the final stage of being sold to Michele Kang, a Korean American tech entrepreneur who purchased the NWSL’s Washington Spirit for approximately $35 million last year.

“Olympique Lyonnais would like to deny the inaccurate information published by the newspaper L’Équipe on a possible sale of its women’s team,” OL posted to its official Twitter account.

“Some confusion may have arisen following discussions that have taken place in recent days around OL Reign,” the news release read, in part, as translated from French. “Indeed, OL Groupe announced that it has given a mandate to sell its NWSL franchise.”

OL Groupe said the Raine Group, an investment bank, is in charge of the sale.

“Olympique Lyonnais is happy and proud to have been able to build the new foundations of OL Reign, to have contributed to its sporting success (shield winner and semifinalist of the NWSL 2022), but also to have repatriated the team in Seattle with its fans and its community, as OL Groupe committed to when it was acquired in 2019,” the release said.

The NWSL confirmed OL Groupe’s interest in selling the team. A spokesperson for the Reign directed questions to OL Groupe, stating via text that “our club is fully focused on preparing for Saturday’s highly anticipated home opener as we look ahead to welcome our loyal fans, break attendance records and continue to achieve success on the field and off in our day-to-day operations.”

Emails requesting comment from Raine Group and OL Groupe did not receive an immediate response.

U.S. businessman John Textor became the majority shareholder in OL Groupe in December 2022. But former owner Jean-Michel Aulas stipulated he remain president of the sports and entertainment company as he’s done the past three decades.

Early in the change of OL Groupe leadership, Reign CEO Vincent Berthillot shared his understanding of how the company would move forward. Berthillot relocated to the Seattle area from Lyon in 2020 to run the U.S. arm of OL Groupe.

“There will be basically no change in the strategy,” Berthillot said in October 2022. “Everything that we’re doing in France with the men’s team, with the women’s team — we’re building an arena adjacent to the stadium in Lyon — and our strategy here in the U.S., everything will remain the same and we’ll keep investing in this team as assets. That’s what will happen, if the sale is completed.

“What’s good is he [Textor] is an investor from the U.S. For me personally, and for the Reign, he understands the market. He understands the sports landscape here and I think he’ll really value the investment made here. Obviously in France, we value and love this investment here. But I was afraid that if someone else would come and buy the club who doesn’t really understand the U.S. market, how women’s soccer here is growing, etc., that it could jeopardize our opportunity here. But I don’t think it’s going to be the case because he’s from the U.S. He’ll see the value.”

Reign founders Bill and Teresa Predmore sold a majority stake in the NWSL charter club to OL Groupe in 2019. The French company owns an 89.5% stake, the Predmores retained 7.5% and former NBA star Tony Parker, an OL brand ambassador in the U.S., holds a 3% stake.

With Aulas at the helm, the organization changed the Reign’s name, crest, colors and playing sites. OL Groupe brokered a multiyear deal for the Reign to make Lumen Field their official home turf last season and moved the club’s training grounds to Starfire Sports in Tukwila this year.

The Reign previously played in Tacoma at Cheney Stadium and trained at Bellarmine Prep with locker rooms and equipment space at Foss High School.

On-field success remained through the overhaul. The Reign reached the playoff semifinals the past two seasons and won the NWSL Shield last year.

In February, the Reign announced a partnership with Olympique Lyonnais and Mexican side Club America where resources are to be shared to help build women’s soccer globally. The Reign hosted Club America in a friendly at Starfire, winning 3-1.

The team announced Wednesday that the doubleheader with the Sounders FC against Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers and Thorns FC at Lumen in June is nearing a lower bowl sellout and additional seating is being released.

For the inaugural doubleheader in 2021 at Lumen, the Reign drew a then-NWSL record 27,248 fans for a 2-1 win against the Thorns.

The Reign (1-1) are currently fifth in the table for the 12-team league. The home opener at Lumen is Saturday against the San Diego Wave, which kicked off the season outscoring their opponents 6-3 in two wins at home.