Nikki Stanton tweeted Wednesday to thank fellow survivors of systemic abuse in the NWSL who helped her share her experiences as part of the league’s joint investigation with the NWSL Players Association.

Officially named the Joint Investigation Team, the findings were released in a 125-page report Wednesday. Stanton, a free agent who played for the Reign last season, dealt with what was classified in the report as “inappropriate sexual and objectifying remarks” while with the Chicago Red Stars and Sky Blue, which rebranded as NJ/NY Gotham FC.

“Thanks to all the brave souls before me who shared their painful stories, I was able to share, and put my name to mine,” Stanton posted. “There’s been an immense amount of mental, emotional & sexual abuse endured by far too many for far too long, including myself. Sending love & healing to all (white heart emoji).”

Over a 14-month period, more than 100 interviews were conducted with former and current players, six with former leadership of the NWSLPA and USWNPA, more than 90 former and current club staff, 15 interviews with current and former league leadership and eight with current and former U.S. Soccer personal. More than 200,000 pages of documents were examined.

The report follows U.S. Soccer’s investigation into the NWSL by a team headed by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and released in October. A similar thread of leaguewide systemic abuse that ranged from racism and homophobia to sexual coercion was found by the Joint Investigation Team, but Wednesday’s report was benefited by more people willing to speak.

Like the Yates report, the Joint Investigative Team’s focus was on the Portland Thorns FC, Red Stars and Racing Louisville. It also provided more details regarding the Reign asking former coach Farid Benstiti to resign in July 2021.

In the report, Stanton said while playing for Christy Holly for the Sky Blue (2014-17), the former coach was manipulative and “became a monster” once he discovered she was in a relationship.

Stanton played for former Chicago coach Rory Dames from 2018-19 and again in 2021. She expressed feeling “worthless.” In one instance, Dames called her into his office because she was playing poorly, and Stanton recalled being told by Dames, “I don’t know if it’s because your girlfriend is world famous and you can’t handle her fame.”

Said Stanton in the report, “(Dames) knew how to take the things that meant the most to you and turn them against you.”

Approximately two pages of the Joint Investigation Report are dedicated to Benstiti, who didn’t respond to requests to speak with the team. His abuse is classified as “weight-shaming” and, despite Reign minority owner Bill Predmore’s claim to not having knowledge of past complaints regarding Benstiti’s actions while coaching clubs in France, including the Reign’s sister team Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, the joint report found otherwise.

Predmore, whose wife Teresa is also a minority owner, participated in the joint investigation. He said he instructed Benstiti to avoid discussing weight and nutrition, but the coach did not comply.

Benstiti hid food under tables at the 2020 Challenge Cup in Utah, incessantly commented about players’ weight and one player told the investigative team Benstiti announced to players, “If I see you eat snacks, I will kill you.”

The Reign did not respond to requests for comment. The club has made multiple changes to address issues released in the Yates report — Lumen Field is the home turf and Starfire Sports in Tukwila will be the new training grounds beginning in 2023. Vincent Berthillot replaced Predmore as CEO in February 2022 and the Reign is in the process of hiring an HR & Sport Safety Director.

The Joint Investigative Team made recommendations similar to the Yates report. NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, who was hired earlier this year to replace Lisa Baird, said the guidelines that include no fraternizing, alcohol policies and task forces to address all “isms” and proactive measures to address biases are no different from what were in place when she was an executive for the NHL and National Lacrosse League.

Six coaches and multiple front-office personnel have either been fired or resigned as fallout from both reports.

Demands for the Chicago and Portland clubs to be sold have been granted.

It’s unclear if more needs to be done because, according to Berman, the report is still being reviewed.

“Jessica sincerely wants to know what my opinion is or recommendation might be even though ultimately it’s her decision,” NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke said Wednesday. “These facts will lead us to some pretty clear directives in terms of what disciplinary action needs to be had or corrective action needs to be had. This report was just released, we have not had the opportunity to digest it ourselves and consult and confer about what should happen next.”