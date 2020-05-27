The National Women’s Soccer League announced Wednesday it will hold a 25-match tournament called the “Challenge Cup” in Utah this summer in lieu of a full 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games will feature the league’s nine teams, including the OL Reign, and run from June 27-July 26.

Reign players began reconvening in Washington last week and were tested for the virus. Players will be tested again on Friday before traveling to Utah this weekend to begin training.

“We’ve been in the holding pattern for a couple of months, which was difficult for everybody,” Reign CEO Bill Predmore said via phone in regards to the NWSL announcing the delay of its season in March.

“(Players) have been able to reset their focus, they’ve got sort of a purpose and a target now,” Predmore said. “There’s a commit here in finding a way to win the tournament. We shifted from waiting to being all business now.”

The tournament is voluntary and it is not clear as of Wednesday morning whether all of the Reign players are willing to participate. There are reports some veteran U.S. Women’s National Team players won’t participate because of concerns about injuries and safety from the disease that doesn’t have a vaccine.

Utah Royals FC owner Dell Loy Hansen spearheaded the tournament plan with new NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird. Clubs will be sequestered in a “NWSL Village” and not permitted visitors or family beyond children. The Reign will have approximately 50 people as part of its travel party, including technical staff, players and front-office personnel.

Opening matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. The semifinals and championship will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah and aired on CBS, a new broadcast partner for the NWSL.

“As our country begins to safely reopen and adjust to our collective new reality, and with the enthusiastic support of our players, owners, as well as our new and current commercial partners, the NWSL is thrilled to bring professional soccer back to the United States,” Baird said via news release. “This exciting month-long tournament will showcase our league’s talented players and provide our fans the type of world-class entertainment they’ve come to expect from the NWSL.”