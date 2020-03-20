The National Women’s Soccer League is delaying the start of its regular season because of the coronavirus.

The league announced Friday that it is imposing a moratorium on training through April 5, following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of that, the season will not start as planned on April 18.

The NWSL has not announced when the season might start. The league had already canceled its preseason matches.

The nine-team league is embarking on its eighth season. OL Reign was scheduled to play the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in the season opener on CBS, the league’s new broadcast partner.

That’ll mean a later start for the new-look Reign. The team that played as the Seattle Reign FC in 2018 and Reign FC, after a move to Tacoma, in 2019 will take the field as OL Reign this season in a nod to its new ownership, France’s OL Groupe, which is based in Lyon and owns Olympique Lyonnais.

The Reign will play with new colors — red, white and blue — and with a new badge with a lion on it.

“We are considering all possible implications for the preseason and regular-season schedules while prioritizing the health and safety of our players, staff and fans,” the league said in a statement.