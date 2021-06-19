The North Carolina Courage defeated the OL Reign 2-1 Saturday afternoon in National Women’s Soccer League action in 94-degree heat at Sahlen’s Stadium in Cary, North Carolina.

Jess Fishlock scored in the 86th minute for OL Reign (1-3-1, 4 points). The loss leaves OL Reign in eighth place in the 10-team NWSL.

Jessica McDonald scored in the 45th minute for North Carolina (2-2-1, 7 points). U.S. women’s national team member Sam Mewis scored in the 77th minute.

Fishlock cut North Carolina’s lead in half after dispossessing a North Carolina player and chipping the ball over the head of Courage keeper Casey Murphy from 35 yards.

OL Reign had 15 shots, including five on target, while the Courage had 15 shots and three on target. The Reign had 56% possession, but North Carolina led 5-2 in corner kicks.

OL Reign hosts the Chicago Red Stars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Cheney Stadium.

Track and field

• Husky All-American Denham Patricelli, a 2019 graduate competing in his first U.S. Olympic trials, advanced to the finals in the javelin at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Patricelli threw 227-7, good for 10th place, and will take a shot at making Team USA on Monday.

Pro baseball

• Jack Reinheimer homered and drove in three runs as the Tacoma Rainiers (22-15) beat the host Las Vegas Aviators 5-3.

• Cade Marlowe drove in three runs and Zach DeLoach went 4 for 5 with three runs scored as the Everett AquaSox (24-15) beat the Vancouver Canadians 12-4 in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Powerlifting

• Cindy Goodrich of Bothell won her age and weight class and broke two records at the 2021 USA Powerlifting Nationals (Master Class) in Daytona Beach, Florida.