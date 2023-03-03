The OL Reign are in the market for a new general manager. Nick Perera notified the team Friday that he’ll step down by the end of the month to pursue other opportunities.

Perera was not immediately made available for comment.

“I want to thank [CEO] Vincent Berthillot, [coach] Laura Harvey, the players and staff at OL Reign and take great pride in what we accomplished together last year,” Perera said in a news release. “I am grateful that I had the opportunity to be a part of this club’s story and wish continued success to the organization and everyone involved.”

Perera was hired in February 2022. The Reign won the Women’s Cup and finished atop the 12-team league to win the NWSL Shield last season. The Reign were ousted from the playoffs in the semifinals.

“We are appreciative of Nick’s time with the club and respect his decision to depart the club,” Berthillot said in a news release. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Berthillot plans to begin the search for a new general manager in the coming days. The club opens its 11th season on the road March 26 against the Washington Spirit. The home opener is April 15 against the San Diego Wave at Lumen Field.