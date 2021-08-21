For about a second, Megan Rapinoe was all alone.

Saluting the crowd with her left arm raised, she only had a few seconds before she was mobbed by the rest of her teammates.

Making her return to the OL Reign lineup and already with an assist and a goal to her name, the star winger simply needed to convert from the penalty spot for a second time against NJ/NY Gotham FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, the reigning NWSL Golden Glove winner, to give her team the win.

After going to Sheridan’s right the first time, Rapinoe coolly slotted home to the Gotham goalkeeper’s left, with 90 minutes on the clock, to secure the Reign’s 3-2 comeback, the first win since the appointment of head coach Laura Harvey.

Rapinoe was the difference Saturday night, as the winger’s brace dragged the Reign to victory, the team’s fourth win in its past five games, though none were quite as dramatic as Saturday night’s.

Despite welcoming back four of its players from the Olympics — Angelina, Quinn, Rose Lavelle, and Megan Rapinoe, with the latter two making the starting lineup — the Reign still weren’t at full strength.

Star French forward Eugenie Le Sommer, who exited early in the Reign’s 2-0 loss to Kansas City during the past weekend, was ruled out due to concussion protocol. German midfielder Dzenifer Marozsan also missed out on the start after picking up a knock in the KC game as well, though she was fit enough to make the bench.

The biggest loss may have been defender Sam Hiatt. The Kirkland native, who’d developed a good partnership with Alana Cook in the heart of the defense didn’t even make the bench. Left back Lauren Barnes slid over to center back and Kristen McNabb getting the start.

The Reign’s new defense got off to an uncomfortable start. Nine minutes into the game, Gotham right back Elizabeth Eddy lofted a cross toward Lloyd in the Reign penalty box. Barnes and McNabb went for the ball, colliding and allowing Lloyd to flick the header on for Onumonu, alone at the back post. She volleyed the ball into the roof of the net to make it 1-0.

Onumonu fired home to complete her brace just seven minutes later off a quick counter started by a Sheridan long ball. Despite taking 13 shots against Gotham’s three, the Reign were held scoreless in the first 45 minutes.

The Reign finally gained some momentum in the second half. In the 57th minutes, McNabb atoned for her mistake, heading in a Rapinoe corner to halve the deficit, 2-1. It’s the first goal the Reign have scored with Harvey at the helm, coming after 147 scoreless minutes.

Rapinoe’s first penalty goal was won by winger Sofia Huerta, who spun her defender near the edge of the box before going down in the 76th minute. Rapinoe equalized, and the Reign had the majority of the chances to win it before Rapinoe herself was brought down in the 90th minute, stepping up to convert and secure the win.

The Reign are part of a doubleheader at Lumen Field on Aug. 29 as they face the Portland Thorns at 4 p.m. The Sounders follow against the Portland Timbers at 7:30 p.m.