Megan Rapinoe was charged with an own goal in the 52nd minute Sunday as the OL Reign suffered a 1-0 loss to the Washington Spirit at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

The Reign fell to 1-1-1 in National Women’s Soccer League play.

The game was even with both teams recording six shots on goal.

It was the second consecutive win for the Spirit (2-1-1).

The Reign are at the New York/New Jersey Gotham FC on Saturday.

Aces walk it off

The Reno Aces rallied with five runs in the ninth inning and walked off with the 7-6 win as Bryan Holaday hit a three-run homer to end it.

Advertising

Cal Raleigh homered for the third consecutive game. He went 2 for 5 with two RBI, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

Dillon Thomas also homered for the third time in the last four days.

Sox lose on walk off

The Everett AquaSox also suffered a walk-off loss, losing to the Vancouver Canadiens 2-1.

Luis De Los Santos’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Canadiens the win.

Juan Then gave the AquaSox six shutout innings, giving up two hits. He struck out six and walked none.