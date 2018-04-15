Megan Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute, and the Seattle Reign made it stand up to beat Sky Blue FC 1-0.

Megan Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute, and the Seattle Reign made it stand up to beat Sky Blue FC 1-0 on Sunday in rainy Piscataway, N.J.

The win improved the Reign to 2-0-0. Rapinoe’s second goal of the season game after Sky Blue defender Erica Skroski was called for a handball in the box.

It was the first home game for U.S. National Team star Carli Lloyd, who plays for Sky Blue (0-2-0).

Seattle had a chance to add a second goal in the 86th minute, but Jodie Taylor couldn’t convert a penalty kick.

The Reign stay on the road and will play the North Carolina Courage on Wednesday.