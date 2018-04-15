Megan Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute, and the Seattle Reign made it stand up to beat Sky Blue FC 1-0.
Megan Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute, and the Seattle Reign made it stand up to beat Sky Blue FC 1-0 on Sunday in rainy Piscataway, N.J.
The win improved the Reign to 2-0-0. Rapinoe’s second goal of the season game after Sky Blue defender Erica Skroski was called for a handball in the box.
It was the first home game for U.S. National Team star Carli Lloyd, who plays for Sky Blue (0-2-0).
Seattle had a chance to add a second goal in the 86th minute, but Jodie Taylor couldn’t convert a penalty kick.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Could Cowboys’ release of Dez Bryant increase chance of trade for Seahawks’ Earl Thomas?
- Seattle's hottest new startup is no tech company: Get to know the Seawolves and professional rugby
- What might the UW Huskies' new Adidas uniforms look like? Here are a few ideas
- With Colin Kaepernick, the Seahawks have done nothing wrong
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The Reign stay on the road and will play the North Carolina Courage on Wednesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.