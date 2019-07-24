United States Women’s National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe will sit out her homecoming match back to the Reign FC Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

In her first news conference back in Tacoma after leading the USWNT to a World Cup championship, Rapinoe announced that she will not play in the match because of an Achilles injury and from being exhausted because of recent weeks of attending to post-World Cup appearances and celebrations.

“I feel terrible and I’m exhausted,” she said. “Just in general, I’m sure everyone is feeling much the same. I knew people were playing last weekend. I saw a photo or clip of Tobin (Heath) checking into her game and I was just like, ‘I don’t understand how she is doing this and how this is possible.’ Obviously, I had a little bit more of an extended run than the rest of the team, but I’m still feeling a little bit from the tournament and the final game and just in general, mentally and emotionally all of that. Just not even really ready to focus on anything right now, so it’s probably best for everyone that I take a little time.”

Rapinoe will still be in attendance on Sunday to cheer on teammates against the Chicago Red Stars and to welcome back all of the Reign’s World Cup players, such as Celia Jimenez Delgado (played for Spain’s international team), Rebecca Quinn (Canada) and USWNT teammate Allie Long (who will play in the match).

“Looking forward to the match,” Rapinoe said. “I think it’s going to be such a great atmosphere. It’s supposed to be a sell-out, should be a beautiful day and to get to welcome back all the players, not just us, obviously all the players that played in the World Cup. It should be a pretty special day.”