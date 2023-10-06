When Megan Rapinoe retires from soccer Friday, she will be known as much for what she achieved off the pitch as what she did on it.

The Seattle star’s bona fides are legendary from her time with the U.S. Women’s National Team and OL Reign. Not only was she part of two FIFA World Cup winning teams in 2015 and 2019, she won the cup’s 2019 Golden Ball award for best player and the Golden Boot as the top scorer, and significantly, the Ballon d’Or award given to the world’s best soccer player.

Yet it’s her fierce and powerful voice for social justice that has set her apart from many other star athletes of her time.

Watch: Megan Rapinoe talks about her big moments on and off the field and what comes after retirement

Certainly Rapinoe stands on the broad shoulders of athletes who stood up for racial and social justice — often at great personal cost. Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Tommy Smith and John Carlos, Jackie Robinson, Billie Jean King, and, more recently, Serena Williams and Brittney Griner, are all notable sports figures who through their actions or words fought for racial and gender justice.

But it was the solidarity Rapinoe showed with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality against Black people in 2016, that catapulted Rapinoe’s activism into the public consciousness.

She first knelt shortly after Kaepernick did in 2016, and she said the resulting furor was “instantaneous and huge.” In her memoir, “One Life,” Rapinoe said that her previous activism for LGBTQ+ rights or pay equity did not receive anywhere close to the outrage that came after speaking out against white supremacy and racism. As she put it, “Racism is different.”

“White people were mad,” she wrote. “Whew, were they mad!”

She even drew the ire of former President Donald Trump, who in August continued his yearslong beef, taunting Rapinoe and her team’s World Cup loss by writing on Truth Social, “WOKE EQUALS FAILURE.”

But Rapinoe remained undeterred.

Despite both professional and personal threats, she refused to back down. She pressed forward with her vocal support of the Black Lives Matter movement, in 2020 inspiring nine of the 11 starting members of the women’s national team to kneel while wearing “Black Lives Matter” on their tracksuits.

Along the way, Rapinoe has repeatedly spoken up about the personal privilege that affords her the ability to speak out and continue to have a successful career. (In contrast, Kaepernick is unlikely to play professional football again.)

“It’s going to take an army of us right white women to get the white women in order,” Rapinoe said in a story by Seattle Times reporter Jayda Evans about her legacy. “That’s something I’m conscious of, being of extreme privilege the way that I am. I know I’m gay and a woman, but I have so much privilege in that space to call people in and dispel some myths.”

One of the efforts that will last long beyond Rapinoe’s playing years is her unwavering fight for pay equity in sports.

Rapinoe and many other national women’s team players filed a lawsuit in 2019 with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing U.S. Soccer of wage discrimination. In addition to disparities in bonuses and appearance fees, players reported earning as little as 40% of what male players made. The wage gap persisted despite the women winning four of the nine World Cups and the men winning a whopping total of none. (The men haven’t passed the quarterfinals in 20 years.)

Legal filings by the former head of the U.S. Soccer Federation illustrated the attitudes women players were up against, with Carlos Cordeiro saying the women “do not perform equal work requiring equal skill [and] effort” because “the overall soccer-playing ability required to compete at the senior men’s national team level is materially influenced by the level of certain physical attributes such as speed and strength.”

But in February of last year the women won a $24 million settlement from U.S. soccer as well as a pledge to equalize pay with the men. A few months later they had a landmark new collective bargaining agreement, which, among other things, requires an equal split of World Cup prize money.

The players’ fight for wage parity was chronicled in the 2021 film “LFG,” which stands for “Let’s [expletive] Go.”

Rapinoe said about the settlement, “I know [current players] won’t see the benefits of it. I’ll barely see the benefits of it. But I hope everybody takes pride in knowing that they were a huge part in hopefully seismically shifting soccer in this country for women.”

And it’s not just soccer. The U.S. women’s’ soccer pay equity fight inspired other athletes such as hockey players and the WNBA to push for change in their sports as well.

In July 2022, Rapinoe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden for her support of “gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights.”

As an out and proud lesbian and one half of a sports power couple with basketball legend Sue Bird, Rapinoe also models unapologetic queerness in public. She never shies away from public displays of affection or speaking her truth.

Rapinoe might be retiring from soccer, but it’s unlikely she will stop speaking up for the social justice issues she cares about.

Rapinoe said in 2020 on the Stephen Colbert show, “This country very much glorifies its athletes and gives us these huge platforms. So, I’m going to leverage the platform for what I think is good.”