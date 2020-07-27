Megan Rapinoe is continuing her push for social change with a show set to air Saturday on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

“Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe” is a conversation led by the global soccer star with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and comedian Hasan Minhaj, a two-time Peabody Award winner. The lively discussion is intended to provide a holistic view of current issues facing the U.S., according to a clip provided by HBO.

“It is an honor to host a show with a critical conversation between some of America’s most innovative thought leaders,” Rapinoe said in a news release. “I am so thankful to HBO for providing such a powerful platform for this important dialogue.”

Rapinoe, an OL Reign forward who led the U.S. Women’s National Team to the 2019 World Cup title, has long been involved in speaking out against injustices spanning from rights for the LGBTQIA community to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rapinoe opted out of participating in the National Women’s Soccer League’s return to play via the Challenge Cup tournament. The Reign was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the event held in Utah this month.

The club is currently on break and expects to reconvene in August to resume training in hopes of scheduling friendlies to play in lieu of a season due to the coronavirus pandemic, wrapping up 2020 competition in October. Some players are also expected to be loaned out to European clubs.

It’s unknown whether Rapinoe will suit up for the Reign this year but she remains assigned to the club through her USWNT contract.