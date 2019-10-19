With a slight hesitation, Lauren Barnes knew how to describe the Reign FC’s season.

“Wild,” she said.

Few could disagree. Though every team in the NWSL was impacted by the FIFA Women’s World Cup last summer, the Reign also managed season-ending injuries to key players, nagging injuries to others and a roster full of new faces. In total, a record 31 players saw minutes for the club this season.

But the wild ride still landed Seattle in the postseason. The fourth-seeded Reign will play a semifinal match against the defending champion North Carolina Courage on Sunday at Sahlen Stadium in Cary, N.C. Kickoff is set for 10:30 a.m. and the match will air on ESPN2.

“We’ve had a great run,” Barnes continued. “Being able to adapt on the fly with injuries really shows the depth on this team and really shows how much (coach) Vlatko Andonovski trusts everyone on this team and how important everyone is on our roster. You don’t see that very often. It shows what our team’s about.”

While the Reign’s lineup has been a guessing game, the Courage enter Sunday’s match with 10 players who’ve been with the club since it was the Western New York Flash in 2016. Since then, and including the relocation to North Carolina in 2017, now Courage coach Paul Riley has led the club to two NWSL titles and three league Supporters’ Shields.

The continuity has been difficult for every NWSL team to overcome. The Reign are 1-7-1 all-time against the Courage, and 0-5-0 on North Carolina’s turf.

Seattle’s lone win was in May when they had midfielder Jess Fishlock in the lineup. She suffered a season-ending ACL injury in June.

“It would be disrespectful to say anything else (about the Courage) except that they’re better than us,” Andonovski said. “That doesn’t mean that we don’t have a chance. We have a chance. First and foremost, every single one of the players that spends any minute on the field, they have to play their best game.

“Collectively, we have to be organized, disciplined and deny any openings or small opportunities for them to create. They’re so dangerous around the box that if you give them a little space, they’ll take full advantage of it.”

The Reign will have a boost in attacker Megan Rapinoe being available. The U.S. women’s national team star was awarded the FIFA Player of the Year award in September and has played just five games for Seattle, not recording a goal or an assist.

Rapinoe had seven goals and six assists in 16 appearances last season.

Seattle’s other international players in midfielder Allie Long, defender Steph Catley, defender Celia Jimenez Delgado, forward Rosie White and forward Jodie Taylor are also now available for selection.

And they’ll be needed if Seattle is to win the franchise’s first NWSL title.

The Courage led the league with 54 goals scored this season compared to the Reign’s 27. Three of North Carolina’s goal-scorers rank among the league’s top 10 led by forward Lynn Williams (12 goals).

“They’re great in transition,” said Barnes, who anchors the Reign’s backline. “If we stay sound and compact and follow the game plan, if we can stop that, we’ll be successful. (And) beat them at their home? There’s nothing more motivating than that. Obviously they’re top of the table and they’re there for a reason. But we kind of live for these games, so what else do you need?”