The OL Reign stole all three points from the host Orlando Pride when forward Megan Rapinoe’s stoppage time winner sealed a 2-1 win at Exploria Stadium on Friday night.

Orlando (5-6-6) scored the game’s first goal in the 37th minute. Orlando midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard hit a shot from just outside the box and watched as it soared through the air after a deflection to beat Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

OL Reign (7-4-6) found their equalizer after halftime as Bethany Balcer headed in a goal in the 57th minute after Rapinoe curled a beautiful ball over the back line.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Sofia Huerta provided a perfect ball to Rapinoe at the back post. Rapinoe tapped it home to send her side into a frenzy.

Huskies lose opener

The Washington volleyball team opened the season with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22 loss at Arkansas. Madi Endsley led the Huskies with 11 kills, while Marin Grote and Claire Hoffman each had 10.

Cougars sweep

Jasmine Martin delivered a career-high seven blocks and Pia Timmer had 17 kills as the Washington State volleyball team overcame a slow start to win its season opener 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 over Duke in the first of three matches at the Brigham Young Classic in Provo, Utah

Advertising

Later, Magda Jehlarova had nine kills on 11 attempts as Washington State hit a program record .554 to blow past Rider 25-10, 25-9, 25-9.

The win was the 300th career win for Cougars coach Jen Greeny and gives the Cougars their first 2-0 start since starting the 2018 season 9-0.

• Eastern Washington opened the season at the Tiger Brawl Tournament in Memphis, Tennessee. Eastern beat Southern University 25-14, 25-6, 25-16 for Jon Haruguchi’s first win as the head coach. The Eagles also lost to Central Michigan 28-26, 25-20, 25-17.

Football

• Eastern Washington concluded fall camp with a scrimmage at Roos Field in Cheney. The offense found the end zone twice thanks to a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Simon Burkett and a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Brandon Montoya. Two field goals came by way of a 23-yard attempt by Seth Harrison and a 27-yarder from Jackson Cleaver. Cage Schenck had the game’s lone interception on the final play of the scrimmage. Of the three quarterbacks who saw action, Trey Turner was 11 for 19 and threw for 189 yards.