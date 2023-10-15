Megan Rapinoe made sure her season wouldn’t be ending early.

The retiring soccer star scored twice as the OL Reign beat the Chicago Stars 3-0 on the road Sunday to clinch a spot in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs.

The win gave the Reign the right to host their first-round match, which will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Lumen Field against Angel City FC.

After a goalless first half, Rapinoe put the Reign on the board in the 47th minute. She added her second goal three minutes later.

Jess Fishlock, who assisted on Rapinoe’s second goal, capped the scoring in the 59th minute.

The Reign (9-8-5) took fourth in the NWSL, and Angel City (8-7-7) was fifth. The winner takes on top-seeded San Diego Wave FC (11-7-4) in the semifinals Nov. 5.