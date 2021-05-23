Megan Rapinoe got the OL Reign on the board as it beat the rival Thorns 2-1 in Portland on Sunday afternoon.

The scoring happened fast. Portland (1-1-0) got on the board first with a goal in the fourth minute by Christine Sinclair.

Rapinoe’s goal, in the ninth minute, was her first regular season goal for the Reign in 1,047 days, according to CBS Sports.

Shirley Cruz scored in the 14th minute for the Reign (1-0-1) on an assist by Dani Weatherholt.

The Reign host the Washington Spirit next Sunday at Cheney Stadium at 4 p.m.

Four-ball on low pace at Chambers

A pair of 18-year-old players who are about to graduate high school won medalist honors at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball national championship at Chambers Bay in University Place.

Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Virginia, and David Ford or Peachtree Corners, Georgia, post a 6-under 66 to earn medalist honors at 16-under 127.

The total was one stroke off the mark set in 2016 at Winged Foot.

The pair matched the 18-hole record Saturday at the Home Course in Dupont with a 62.

The round of 32 of match play begins Monday at Chambers Bay at 9 a.m.

• PGA Professional Darren Black of Rainier G&CC with amateurs Darrell Donovan, Todd Densley, Kevin Donovan and Dennis Wallick became won the Washington Open Pro-Am Team Championship at Meridian Valley CC in Kent.

Minors

• Taylor Trammell was 4 for 4 with a double, a homer and an RBI as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the visiting Round Rock Express 7-6 for their third consecutive win. Luis Torrens hit a grand slam, and Luis Liberato was 3 for 4 with a solo homer.

• Austin Shenton filled up the box score, going 3 for 5 with a grand slam, three runs scored, a double and five RBI as the Everett AquaSox beat the Indians in Spokane 11-6.

College baseball

• Michael Snyder was 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs and an RBI as Washington (19-28, 5-19 Pac-12)) beat Utah (16-31, 6-21) on senior night to win the Pac-12 series. Washington wraps up the regular season next weekend at Washington State.

Rugby

• The Seattle Seawolves fell to 2-7 after losing at Rugby Atlanta 25-6.