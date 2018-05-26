The victory puts Seattle in second place.

A Megan Rapinoe goal in the 64th minute was enough to give Seattle Reign FC a 1-0 win on the road against Sky Blue FC on Saturday in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, N.J.

The victory puts Seattle in second place with 17 points, with a record of 5-2-2, and gives the club its third win in three matches against the New Jersey-based opponent.

Rapinoe’s goal was her fifth of the season. The Seattle forward cashed in an assist from Christen Westphal and tied Kim Little for most regular-season goals in Seattle club history, with 32.

Nine minutes into play, Lydia Williams was pressed into duty. The Seattle goalkeeper stopped a blistering shot from Carli Lloyd that would have given Sky Blue an early lead.

Seattle earned a free kick in the 14th minute, which was taken by Rapinoe. She triggered a set play by passing the ball to Rumi Utsugi, who delivered the ball to Jess Fishlock. After bringing the ball down and taking a touch, Fishlock was stripped by a Sky Blue FC defender.

Jodie Taylor had her first scoring chance in the 18th minute, taking a through ball from Fishlock and streaking down the field. Before she could uncork a shot, Rebekah Stott stepped in to end the Seattle attack.

Rapinoe looked for the first goal of the night in the 21st minute. She found a seam in Sky Blue FC’s defense, but her attempt was far too high to bother Sheridan.

The team heads back to Seattle to host the Orlando Pride in its next match next Sunday.