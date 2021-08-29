Finally given a stadium befitting of their stature, OL Reign showed out.

Megan Rapinoe scored a brace to lead The Bold to a 2-1 win against the Portland Thorns FC.

The Cascadia derby has always featured the world’s best in women’s soccer. Rapinoe is an Olympic gold medalist, World Cup champion and 2019 FIFA Player of the Year. Among Portland’s stars is Christine Sinclair, who helped lead Canada to Olympic gold in Tokyo earlier this month and is the globe’s all-time leading scorer for men and women’s soccer.

But when the derby travels north to play out in Washington, it was either in the dilapidated Memorial Stadium that doesn’t have safe drinking water or Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, a facility built for minor league baseball.

That changed Sunday, even if only for one picturesque late-summer afternoon at the NFL-sized Lumen Field.

The derby was a doubleheader with the Sounders FC. Billed as the “Pacific Northwest Experience,” it was a first for the clubs on the Sounders’ home turf. Originally the Reign was set to host the Thorns on Sunday at Cheney, the Bold’s home field since relocating from Memorial in 2019.

One ticket provided access to both men’s and women’s matches and multiple, in-stadium concerts that were tributes to Seattle musical icon Jimi Hendrix.

A reported 27,248 people showed up for the opening match, which edged NWSL attendance records. Portland held the previous mark when it drew 25,218 for a June 2019 game in the expanded Providence Park. The largest crowd to witness a Reign match before Sunday was 7,479 at Cheney in July 2019.

Rapinoe opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Teammate Jess Fishlock set up the goal with a through ball that Rapinoe collected outside the box. The striker juked her defender as she shifted the ball to her right foot, sending the shot to the left side of goal.

As Rapinoe playfully gestured “for me?” to the throng of supporters wearing metallic gold crowns in The Brougham End of the stadium, Reign teammate Eugenie Le Sommer jumped on Rapinoe’s back in celebration.

Le Sommer created Rapinoe’s brace when Portland defender Natalia Kuikka tried to intercept a pass and instead was called for a handball.

Rapinoe used her signature stutter step to lure Thorns keeper Bella Bixby off her line before smashing the ball in the back of the net.

Portland (10-4-2) dominated possession on the ball in the opening half at 64 percent. But the Thorns didn’t score until first-half stoppage time.

Angela Salem was in the right spot at the top of the box to volley a poor clearance back at goal. The play was setup on a Kuikka free kick.

The sides had numerous near-chances in the second half, but nothing to alter the result.

Sunday was the beginning of a tough stretch for the Reign (8-7-1). The team heads on the road to play the Houston Dash (Wednesday) and Racing Louisville FC (Saturday).