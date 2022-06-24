Megan Rapinoe used her platform in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion — news that broke hours before a practice with the U.S. women’s soccer team in Denver.

“It will completely exacerbate so many of the existing inequalities that we have in our country. It doesn’t keep not one single person safer,” Rapinoe said according to Yahoo Sports. “It doesn’t keep not one single child safer, certainly. And it does not keep one single — inclusive term — woman safer. We know that the lack of abortion [rights] does not stop people from having abortions, it stops people from having safe abortions.”

Rapinoe, a member of OL Reign, was not scheduled to meet with reporters Friday afternoon but asked to speak in light of the ruling. Rapinoe, who is openly gay, has spoken out on many topics including homophobia, racism, gun violence and gender discrimination.

Rapinoe said that the decision will “disproportionately” affect poor women and women of color, rape victims and women in abusive relationships.

“I am a cisgendered, rich, white woman that lives in two of the most progressive cities in the world, with the protection of not only myself and my resources. But, you know, this resource and this protection, as are all of my teammates,” she said, pointing to her jacket’s U.S. team logo. “I will not be subjected to so much of the impact that this will have. But other people are not that lucky, and they will be affected immediately.”

Rapinoe also questioned whether a court that is two-thirds male should be making decisions about women’s bodies, calling the concept “completely misguided and wildly out of touch with the desires of the country, the will of the country and the will of the people.”

