With a new dance, Megan Rapinoe was back to her familiar scoring after missing the past three Seattle Reign FC matches with a left hamstring injury.

Rapinoe battered Sky Blue FC with seven shots on goal, scoring twice in the 4-1 win at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. She was medically limited to about 60 minutes of playing time, leaving the match in the 65th minute.

“I didn’t really feel it,” said Rapinoe of the injury, which she took an extra week to heal. “I felt it in my lungs a little bit more than I wanted to. I was screaming (a lot). … Overall, we worked hard this week, and to get four goals as a team and have a bunch of chances (is good). We dominated the game a little bit better than we have in past games.”

Scoring started quickly for Seattle. Forward Jodie Taylor put Seattle on the board in the fifth minute with a goal where she tapped in a deflection. Rapinoe followed with a booming right kick just outside the penalty box in the 39th minute for a 2-0 lead.

Rapinoe did a rhythmic march with hip movements to celebrate the score. Called “El Chombo,” the video clip of the green alien dancing was shown to her by Reign goalkeeper Lydia Williams.

Teammates stopped for a moment to watch Rapinoe, then smothered her with congratulations.

“We’ll have to get some team (dances) going,” Rapinoe said. “It’s a weird thing because you don’t want to jinx it by planning it, but we do expect to score goals. So we’ll have to have something planned. Chombo is good for now.”

Rapinoe scored in the 60th minute, pinpointing the ball within a sliver of space between Sky Blue goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan’s outstretched hands and the left bar.

New Jersey responded with goal from Savannah McCaskill in the 62nd minute and midfielder Allie Long closed the scoring by tapping in a goal in the 84th minute for Seattle.

Seattle Reign coach Vlatko Andonovski had Williams available to him for the first time due to her national-team play. She started in goal and had four saves on 13 shots faced.

Williams replaced Michelle Betos, who started the previous five matches in goal, including Seattle’s impressive 3-2 road win against Portland FC last week. Midfielder Rumi Utsugi scored the game-winner in the 75th minute and Betos had eight saves.

“I’m very fortunate to have two great goalkeepers on the team,” said Andonovski, who rotates the goalies based on matchups. “We’re going to see both of them because right now, I cannot determine one or the other to be the starter. They’re both starting goalkeeper quality.”

Sky Blue (0-4-1) remains winless to open the season, while the Reign (4-1-1, 13 points) is in second place in the NWSL standings.