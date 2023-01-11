Megan Rapinoe is returning for an 11th season with OL Reign. Exactly 10 years after the U.S. women’s national team star was first allocated to the Reign, the club announced Wednesday that Rapinoe has re-signed through the 2023 NWSL season.

“I’m back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I’m fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability,” Rapinoe said in a news release. “Under Laura’s leadership and surrounded by this level of talent and quality, I’m confident we will continue to raise the bar and set the standard for success beyond the sport.”

Rapinoe is among the most decorated — and world famous — athletes, having won a gold medal in 2012 and two Women’s World Cups (2015 and 2019) while also earning six combined NWSL Best XI First and Second Team selections.

Rapinoe is coming off one of her best seasons with the Reign, setting a club record in 2022 for the most consecutive games with either a goal or assist (seven games) and finishing the season with seven goals and four assists.

“Pinoe is here to stay! I think her performances last season truly showed everyone that she is one of the best players in the world,” said Reign coach Laura Harvey in a news release. “Her loyalty and commitment to this club is unreal. I am so pleased we get to work together again and push this club to even bigger heights.”

Off the pitch, Rapinoe has become widely known as a force for change and in July was awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her efforts to establish equal pay for women, becoming the first soccer player to earn the honor.

Rapinoe returns to a Reign team in 2023 searching for its first NWSL championship. The top-seeded Reign were ousted from the playoffs last season in the semifinals with a 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Current. Alongside Reign originals Lu Barnes and Jess Fishlock, Rapinoe will be motivated to earn even more hardware in 2023.