It was the expressions of joy for Julio Rodriguez.

During the summer of 2019, the future Mariners star was reviving a breakout season with the West Virginia Power in baseball’s minor leagues after a wrist injury when he first caught a glimpse of Megan Rapinoe. The soccer star was lighting up the FIFA Women’s World Cup stage in France.

“She carried that young vibe in the way she was celebrating, and she embraced it,” said Rodriguez of the U.S. women’s national team’s playfulness after the combined 26 goals in the tournament, Rapinoe leading the way with six.

Rapinoe’s made penalty kick to help defeat Netherlands in the title match made her the oldest player to pocket a goal in a final at age 34.

As a sports fan, Rodriguez kept an eye on Rapinoe’s career and has attended her OL Reign matches. Last season, at age 37, Rapinoe went on another summer tear to lead the Reign to a third National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Shield, which is given to the top-finishing team after regular season competitions.

The California native retired her 17-year USWNT career last month and will conclude her 14-year professional career this fall.

“It’s cool to see people talking about her and seeing all the things on social media where people were appreciating her career,” Rodriguez said. “Me being on this side and playing sports, it’s not easy. It’s not easy to maintain and have a long career. Being able to do that, it deserves some kind of prize.”

As Seattle prepares to launch another athlete into the city’s pantheon of sports legends, Rapinoe is being showered with memorabilia and applause.

The Mariners had her throw a ceremonial first pitch on Sept. 29 after airing a tribute video at T-Mobile Park. The Storm gave Rapinoe a similar moment at Climate Pledge Arena in August, including a commemorative jersey. Rapinoe began her professional career in Chicago and all those pro teams honored her with jerseys, too, before her final USWNT match at Soldier Field. U.S. Soccer gifted her a framed jersey with the number 203 to mark the amount of appearances she’s made for the nation.

Even Cascadia rival Portland, where Rapinoe played college soccer, gave the Reign striker a long, tear-filled standing ovation after a September match against the Thorns at Providence Park.

The Reign will celebrate their star Friday night when Rapinoe plays her final regular-season home match at Lumen Field. A host of dignitaries are expected to be in attendance to show their adoration.

It’s a farewell tour fiancée Sue Bird compelled Rapinoe to take. Although, Rapinoe teased that she didn’t know how emotional it would all be. Bird retired a 21-year WNBA career with the Storm in 2022.

“Closure is not the right word. It gives a little bit of peace,” said Bird, who won four WNBA titles with the Storm and five Olympic gold medals. It puts a nice ending point on the career.”

“There are certain players, when they’ve had the impact that someone like Megan has had on a city and on a country, it’s really only right. … I’m so thankful that I did retire that way and that’s what I expressed to Megan.”

Having a domestic league to retire from is part of the legacy Rapinoe’s era of women’s soccer players leave in good standing. She’s played for seven teams globally, partly because of better opportunities and nationally because two leagues — the Women’s United Soccer Association (2001-03) and Women’s Professional Soccer (2009-11) folded under mismanagement.

The NWSL didn’t solidify its future until players held on-field demonstrations after players Kaiya McCullough (Washington Post) and Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly (The Athletic) shared their stories of abuse on the record in 2021. The details of racism, sexual coercion and homophobia prompted an investigation led by Sally Yates, a former U.S. Deputy Attorney General, that confirmed systemic abuse throughout soccer, including at the youth level.

Rapinoe was the loudest voice in demanding the sell of the Chicago Red Stars and Thorns due to their owners’ negligence in handling known misconduct. The Yates report also detailed inadequate playing and training conditions, including the Reign hosting home matches at the dilapidated Memorial Stadium and Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, which was designed for minor league baseball.

The NWSL was forced to make sweeping changes and sign a groundbreaking collective bargaining agreement where approximately $100 million will be funneled into the league.

Through it all — even with the Reign currently searching for a new owner — Rapinoe has worked with fellow club originals Lu Barnes and Jess Fishlock to advance the Reign to eight semifinal matches, through all competitions. But the team hasn’t won a NWSL trophy in its 11-year history.

Outside of soccer, Rapinoe has advocated for LGBTQ+ people, which are currently facing 496 bills attacking their rights, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. She helped lead and win a fight for equal pay within U.S. Soccer and is an ally for social justice issues, including being the first white pro athlete to kneel in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Laura Harvey, an Englishwoman who coached the Reign from 2013-17 and returned to the position in 2021, said Rapinoe kneeling was the moment when she truly understood who the player is as a person.

“Not being American and not understanding the gravity of the flag and the anthem and all of that stuff, seeing how people responded to her (kneeling) was eye-opening to me,” Harvey said. “How she handled herself in those first 10 days of that was something where I was like, wow, this person is super strong and super smart … She understands her influence.” ”

Harnessing the influence and propelling women’s sports even further is a reason Rapinoe, 38, chose this year to retire. Those efforts will be in tandem for what she calls fighting for everyone to be able to “live their full humanity.”

Even the age at which Rapinoe is stepping away is an inspiration for the next generation of athletes. It starts, however, with a hyper-focus on health and conditioning mentally and physically as a youth player, Rapinoe tells teammates.

“Age is always something that is made to be this icky topic of ‘Oh, you’re getting up there, so when are you stopping?’” Thorns and USWNT midfielder Crystal Dunn said. “Pinoe’s somebody that was like, ‘I’m going to stop when I damn well please.’ It’s so incredible. And she’s always been somebody who is pushing people to do so much more beyond showing up for training and going home. It’s her as a complete, whole professional that’s paved the way for longevity.”

It’s a quality Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer admires, even when she’s pushing for him and investors like him to invest even more into women’s sports.

“She’s not a shrinking violet. She will say what’s on her mind,” Hanauer said. “And some people will say what’s on their mind and haven’t thought it through very well. Megan is super composed, thoughtful, consistent and super smart. It’s always fun talking to her and being challenged in areas that I or others might be challenged.”

Flair and bravado — whether it’s Rapinoe’s colorful fashion choices, hair color or way she attacks a goal-scoring opportunity — U.S. men’s national team legend and former Sounders star Clint Dempsey said that’s what makes Rapinoe so iconic and deserving of celebration.

Rapinoe tallied 63 goals and 73 assists for the national team, winning two World Cup titles and one Olympic gold medal. She leaves the Reign as the all-time leader in goals (52) and assists (28), through all competitions while nailing a NWSL-record 14 penalty kicks.

“She’s brave when she’s on the field and represented the country in a great way with all of the stuff that she was able to win and step up in big moments,” Dempsey said. “At the same time, she has a lot of stuff off the field as well to help people. When she’s done playing, she’ll be able to hold her head up high for what she’s been able to accomplish.”