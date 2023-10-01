“One last” is a sentiment that has been following Megan Rapinoe since she announced her retirement in July.

Really, it’s a desire to see one last brilliant goal-scoring sequence. The U.S. national team striker had a faux moment in her farewell international match last month. Teammate Emily Sonnett headed home a rebound shot off a Rapinoe corner kick.

There was no denying Rapinoe an assist Sunday.

The Reign forward set up for a textbook corner kick against the North Carolina Courage in the opening half. With her signature precision on set pieces, Rapinoe hit forward Bethany Balcer at the back post. The latter was open to head down a shot past keeper Casey Murphy in the 21st minute.

If only the match could stop there. A folly of errors turned a magical evening into a nerve-racking night for the 10,345 in attendance. The Reign were battered, but able to hold on for a 1-1 draw against North Carolina.

The Reign (8-8-4) remain above the playoff line with 28 points. But the Orlando Pride and Angel City FC have 25 points apiece and play each other Monday. The Reign own the tiebreaker against both teams.

The Courage capitalized on a pair of bloopers by the Reign defense to get the equalizer in the 43rd minute. Defender Kaleigh Kurtz set a perfect through ball to forward Kerolin Nicoli, who was surprisingly met by keeper Claudia Dickey 30-yarrds outside of goal.

Kerolin used her first touch to easily tap the all past Dickey. Reign defender Lu Barnes missed the tackle and Kerolin regained control of the ball to work a shot around defender Alana Cook into an empty net for her 10th goal of the season.

Referee Elton Garcia was flagged by VAR to review the play to see if Kerolin was onside before Kurtz’s pass. After a long review, the goal stood.

Kerolin nearly had a brace in stoppage time.

In another questionable decision, Cook opted to intentionally trip Kerolin as the latter dribbled solo toward goal. Garcia showed Cook a directed red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Cook didn’t even contest the call, walking directly off the field to the locker room after Kerolin tumbled to the turf. Cook will serve a one-game suspension for Friday’s match against the Washington Spirit at Lumen.

To compensate being down a player, Reign coach Laura Harvey shifted Sonnett to center back and had Jess Fishlock play more centrally. Fishlock opened the match in a rare striker position up top in effort to help generate offense.

As expected, North Carolina increased their pressure with the numbers advantage in the second half. Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo had the crowd gasping in the 74th minute when her possible game-winner clanked off the crossbar. Dickey earned cheers with her block of forward Haley Hopkins’ close-range shot in the 82nd minute and Manaka’s laser inside the box in second-half stoppage time.

Dickey finished with six saves overall.

North Carolina (8-7-5) hasn’t defeated the Reign in Seattle since 2018 and is on a six-match winless streak.

BOX SCORE