Laura Harvey will return to coach OL Reign, the club announced Thursday. Harvey, the franchise’s original leader, will replace Farid Benstiti, who abruptly resigned hours before a match against the Houston Dash on July 2.

Reign assistant Sam Laity will continue to serve as interim head coach and will remain on staff when Harvey assumes the position in August. She is currently serving as an assistant for coach Vlatko Andonovski with the U.S. women’s national soccer team in the Tokyo Summer Games.

Harvey, 41, built a reputation as a player’s coach when she signed with the Reign in 2013. When Harvey voluntarily left the position in 2017, she compiled a 51-33-26 record for NWSL regular season matches, coached the Reign to two league championship games and won the NWSL Shield in 2014 and 2015. Harvey was also named Coach of the Year twice.

But Harvey’s uncertainty about what she wanted for her future prompted her leaving the position. She ultimately took a head coaching position with the now relocated Utah Royals (2018-19) and was put in charge of U.S. Soccer’s women’s U-20 team in January 2020.

“I’m really honored to be coming back,” said Harvey in a news release. She led the U-20s through a seven-game unbeaten run to win the title at the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship. “I’m a different coach than I was when I left, for the better. I have spent a lot of time investing in myself to be better and everyone is going to see the best version of me. Secondly, let’s (expletive) go! Let’s just go and smash everybody. I can’t wait to get out there and show people what we can be as a club and try and push us to the full potential that I believe we have now and push us to what our potential can be as a club long term.”

The England native will recognize plenty of faces on the current Reign roster, including USWNT players Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. Veteran defender Lu Barnes and midfielder Jess Fishlock were among Harvey’s initial acquisitions as the club’s first general manager.

Reign CEO Bill Predmore, who owned the club before selling a majority stake to OL Groupe in 2019, has stacked the roster this season with international talent that seemingly will favor Harvey’s coaching style.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Laura back to the Reign,” Predmore said in a news release. “When she departed in 2017, I said she would always remain a part of our family — today’s announcement is the realization of my objective to someday bring her back home to our club. … Despite an extremely difficult first season for all involved, Laura helped forge a new identity for the club that forever transformed our DNA. She shared a vision for how the game should be played and for how our club could be successful in the NWSL. She exhibited the ambition to build a team that would compete for championships, the grit to radically reshape the squad with world-class talent, and the gift to clearly articulate her plan in a manner that inspired the team to strive for greatness.”

The Reign (3-5-1) is currently ninth in the 10-team NWSL standings. The club has four matches until Harvey’s expected arrival, beginning with a road game against the Chicago Red Stars (4-4-2) on Sunday.

“I don’t think there needs to be huge change,” Harvey said in a news release. “It is all about building on the foundations that are already there and getting the players in a position where they can show their true potential as individuals and as a team. … There’s definitely no panic at our position right now. I think the performances that we have seen over the last couple of weeks, as well as speaking to Sam and knowing some of the things that Sam wants to do and has been trying to do, puts us in a great position.”

