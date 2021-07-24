Pressure makes diamonds, and in the case of soccer, sometimes it also makes goals.

Just 10 minutes into its match Saturday the Orlando Pride, OL Reign’s high press worked its magic in a 2-0 victory.

With the Pride trying to build out of the back, Reign winger Tziarra King took possession from right back Ali Krieger. With the Orlando block out of position and the Reign attackers streaming forward, all King had to do was play in Jess Fishlock, who spun her defender out of the way and for a one-on-one chance against Pride goalie Ashlyn Harris.

While pressure may have made the goal, calmness finished it. Fishlock coolly slipped the ball past Harris at her near post, and gave the Reign a deserved 1-0 lead.

The goal was one of two scored by the Reign on Saturday, as it rebounded from a tough 3-1 loss to the Chicago Red Stars. It’s the team’s second win in its past three games, and interim head coach Sam Laity’s second victory as well. The Reign also recorded its third clean sheet of the season, and shut out the Pride’s potent attack for only the second time all season.

Fishlock’s goal was the Reign’s only goal in the first half, but far from the team’s only chance. Pressure by right winger Sophie Huerta in the eighth minute forced Harris to handle a back pass from midfielder Marisa Viggiano, but Dzenifer Marozsán’s indirect free kick from inside the penalty box was saved by Harris.

The USWNT goalie’s heroics were far from done though. Ten minutes after conceding, Harris again found herself alone against Fishlock after another interception by the Reign high up the pitch. The Reign recovered the rebound, and nice interplay between Marozsán and Eugénie Le Sommer led to a volley from the French forward, but Harris saved from point-blank range again.

Orlando’s best chance came right on the stroke of halftime, as Reign goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi was drawn out of her goal to punch a cross, which she missed leaving the goal exposed. However, Pride midfielder Courtney Petersen wasn’t able to hit the target.

King finished off the game just after halftime. Le Sommer intercepted another Pride pass high up the pitch before backheeling the ball to King in space. The winger took a few dribbles, before curling a shot toward the far post which even Harris couldn’t save to make it 2-0. It’s King’s first goal since arriving in a trade from the Utah Royals FC.

Harris later saved a penalty by Fishlock, the goalie’s third penalty save of the season, but the deficit was still enough for the Reign to hold on.

The Reign will return home for the first time in two weeks to take on Racing Louisville FC at Cheney Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.