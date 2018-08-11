The Seattle Reign solidified its hold on second place in the National Women’s Soccer League standings with a 1-0 victory at Utah on Saturday afternoon.

Jess Fishlock scored her first goal of the season for Seattle, heading home a cross from Megan Oyster in the 48th minute.

Reign FC (10-4-6, 36 points) ended a four-game road winless streak. Lydia Williams was in goal for Seattle’s 10th clean sheet of the season.

The Reign plays its next three games at home, starting with a match Wednesday night at 7:30 against the Chicago Red Stars at Memorial Stadium.

Against the Utah Royals (7-7-7, 28 points), Williams had three saves and Oyster earned her second assist.

Seattle almost got a second goal in the 83rd minute when Megan Rapinoe’s left-footed blast hit the crossbar.

Softball

East champion Tunkhannock, Pa., defeated West champion Kirkland 12-2 at the Little League Softball World Series in Portland. Tunkhannock finishes pool play 3-1 and awaits the elimination round Monday. Kirkland is 2-1 in pool play and faces Canada (Victoria, B.C.) on Sunday.

Rugby

The Washington Athletic Club men won three matches at the USA Rugby 7s national championships in New York City. Washington beat Santa Monica 26-7, New Orleans 24-7 and Metropolis 14-7, advancing to face Denver on Sunday in the knockout round.

The Washington Athletic Club women beat Northern Virginia 19-12, lost to Atlanta 15-14 and lost to New York 22-14. Washington plays Metropolis on Sunday in the knockout round.

Men’s soccer

Sounders FC 2 earned a 3-2 victory over San Antonio FC at Cheney Stadium. Henry Wingo scored in the fifth minute and in first-half stoppage time for the Sounders (5-14-2). Shandon Hopeau scored in the 68th minute.