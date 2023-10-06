Some 31,000 fans and counting will pack Lumen Field on Friday to watch the OL Reign make their final push to clinch a postseason spot as Megan Rapinoe plays her final regular-season home match there.

The Reign hold the sixth and final playoff slot with two games remaining. A victory Friday against the Washington Spirit is essential to the Reign controlling their playoff hopes.

With a win over the Spirit, the Reign can clinch a berth this weekend if the Orlando Pride draw or lose against Racing Louisville FC on Friday and North Carolina draws or loses against the San Diego Wave FC on Saturday.

The other way in which the Reign can clinch is if they beat the Spirit and the Courage draw/lose and the Houston Dash draw against Angel City FC on Sunday.

If you won’t be attending the celebration of Rapinoe, here’s how to watch the festivities and match:

The matchup: Reign (8-8-4) vs. Spirit (7-5-8)

When: The game will start at 5 p.m. Friday. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. If you’re attending in person, fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early, as the club has planned a packed lineup of pre-match events and activities.

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle

Watch: CBS will air the game

Stream: Fans can stream the match live on Paramount+ and TSN+

Radio: None

Seattle Times staff reporter Jayda Evans contributed to this report.