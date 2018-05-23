Veronica Latsko scored a goal in the 92nd minute as the Houston Dash beat the Seattle Reign 2-1 Wednesday night in a National Women’s Soccer League match.
It was the first time Houston (2-4-4) had defeated Seattle (4-2-2).
After threatening relentlessly for the first 10 minutes, Seattle finally broke through in the 13th minute. A series of passes led to Jodie Taylor dishing the ball to Beverly Yanez in the box. With the ball perfectly placed for a right-footed shot, Yanez slipped the ball past Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell. The goal put Reign FC up 1-0 and presented Yanez with her second goal of the year.
Houston found the equalizer in the 68th minute. A free kick was deflected to the feet of Kristie Mewis, who sent it into the net.
Reign FC will head directly to New Jersey to prepare for its Saturday match against Sky Blue FC.
