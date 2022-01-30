Former Washington Husky and OL Reign goalkeeper Hope Solo was named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Joining the former U.S. Women’s National Team standout will be former Sounders forward Clint Dempsey.

The induction ceremony is May 21 in Frisco, Texas.

Solo, who is originally from Richland, finished her career as Washington’s all-time leader in shutouts (18), saves (325) and goals against average (1.02). She played in 68 games over her career as a Husky from 1999 to 2002.

Solo was also an original member of te Reign in 2013.

Dempsey returned from a successful career in Europe to play for the Sounders from 2013-18.

Dempsey was the first USMNT player to score in three World Cups.

Tennis

• The Washington men’s tennis team ran its record to 6-0, its best start to a season since 2011, with a 6-1 victory vs. Idaho.

Women’s basketball

• Anna Eddy scored a career-high 21 points, but Seattle Pacific (8-10, 4-4 GNAC) missed its last six shots of the game and scored just four points on free throws in the final 6:39 s as No. 19 Alaska Anchorage completed a double-digit comeback for a 69-61 win. The game was a make-up for the Dec. 30 contest in Anchorage that was postponed for health and safety reasons.