What could be bigger than a retirement send-off for OL Reign striker Megan Rapinoe? The club making a final push to clinch a postseason spot.

The Reign currently hold the sixth and final playoff spot with two games remaining. A victory Friday against the Washington Spirit is essential to the Reign controlling their playoff hopes.

Other matches that play a part in the Reign advancing are Racing Louisville FC versus the Orlando Pride on Friday and Angel City FC against the Houston Dash on Sunday. The Reign currently have 28 points and the first tiebreaker, goal differential, against Orlando. But the Pride (28), Dash (26), and ACFC (25) have lanes to surpass the Bold for the final berth.

The Spirit (29 points) and North Carolina Courage (29) are above the line but could easily drop out of the picture, making for intriguing NWSL matches the upcoming two weeks.

The details:

Reign (8-8-4) vs. Spirit (7-5-8)

Time/Place: 5 p.m. Friday at Lumen Field, Seattle.

TV: CBS

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign leads the overall series 13-9-7 since 2013.

The story lines:

Is it over?

The Reign’s current predicament is another example of why ceremonies are planned for the final home match of the season. The club has won once in its past three regular-season home matches since June. A defeat Friday almost guarantees it’s the last fans will see of Rapinoe in a sanctioned match at Lumen. Even a postseason berth doesn’t mean she’ll have one more because the Reign likely will be on the road in the opening round.

Cook out

Reign defender Alana Cook is unavailable for selection due to a one-game suspension for a direct red card against North Carolina on Sunday. She intentionally undercut a goal-scoring opportunity in the 1-1 draw. Reign coach Laura Harvey said Cook’s decision kept the team’s playoff hopes alive.

Quotable

“It’s going to be an emotional match, especially for some of the players on our team who’ve been with her 10-plus years now,” Reign midfielder Quinn said of expectations for Rapinoe’s final regular-season home match. “Overall, it’s going to be a celebration. She always brings the celebration, so it’ll be fun.”