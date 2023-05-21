Lynn Williams is on mission and OL Reign was just the latest in her way.

The NJ/NY Gotham FC newbie is the top U.S. scorer in the NWSL, but many doubted she could return from a season-ending hip injury suffered last year in the first match of the season with her former Kansas City Current. On her 30th birthday Sunday, she helped give a new face to Gotham while showing she’s that tenacious finisher, again.

Williams gifted herself a goal to help Gotham collect a 4-1 win against the Reign at Lumen Field. Williams is the first to record a goal on their birthday three times in league history, also doing so in 2016 and 2017.

Gotham snapped a four-game losing streak against the Reign and leapfrogged the Bold for first place in NWSL standings. The side was last in the 12-team league last year with a 4-17-1 record.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Williams told the CBS Sports broadcast team at halftime with her side up 3-0. “I feel everybody else is surprised but we’re not.”

Reign defender Lu Barnes didn’t sense Williams behind her as she tried to clear a through ball, Williams seizing possession and taking on keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the box for a right-footed finish in the 12th minute.

It was the second goal in a two-minute span for Gotham — a first for the club.

Reign defender Emily Sonnett and Tullis-Joyce tried to regroup their team with a quick huddle. But the nightmare half for the home side was just beginning.

Gotham (5-2-1) had a beautiful team goal in the 38th minute that highlighted the Reign’s poor defending in every part of the field. The closing part was Gotham midfielder Sinead Farrelly getting a pass to Delanie Sheehan, who did a left-footed spin to tap the ball to Taylor Smith to slot into goal.

The Bold (4-3-1) were sloppy in their passing and looked to referee Ekaterina Koroleva for fouls instead of playing through physical contact from Gotham. They matched the visitors with five shots in the opening half, two on target compared to four for Gotham.

Adjustments and discussion at the break had the Reign playing better in the second half. But midfielder Veronica Latsko, who subbed on in the 65th minute for Barnes, missed played a ball in the box that Gotham defender Bruninha chipped over Tullis-Joyce for her first goal of the season and a 4-0 lead.

The clean sheet for keeper Abby Smith was lost in the 73rd minute. Reign forward Jordyn Huitema had good positioning to net a left-footed shot off a sequence started with a corner kick.

But even with six minutes of second-half stoppage time the Reign couldn’t overcome early errors to salvage the match.

Gotham midfielder Jenna Nighswonger silenced the 8,146 people in attendance with a goal in the 10th minute. Kristie Mewis had the assist.

Reign coach Laura Harvey made one lineup change from the 1-0 road loss to the North Carolina Courage last week. Quinn moved in the midfield over Latsko.

Up next for the Reign is Angel City FC on Saturday at Lumen.

