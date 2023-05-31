University of Washington soccer legend Lesle Gallimore was named general manager of OL Reign, the club announced Wednesday.

Gallimore led the Husky women’s soccer program from 1994-2019, twice earning Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors and making 15 NCAA tournament appearances. She most recently served as commissioner of the Girls Academy, helping to form the development program.

Since 2020, the GA has developed more than 13,000 athletes in 91 clubs. An approximate 1,000 players committed to play at the collegiate level.

“The past three years have been a critical period of personal growth for me, and I’m so proud for having served as the first Commissioner of the GA,” Gallimore said in a news release “It is a privilege to be chosen and trusted to be a part of what to me has been an elite professional club from the beginning of the NWSL.”

Gallimore replaces Nick Perera, who resigned in March. Perera was hired in February 2022 and in addition to finishing atop the 12-team league to win the NWSL Shield, the team won the Women’s Cup. But the Reign lost in the postseason semifinals.

The Bold (5-3-1) currently sit third in the NWSL standings. The club faces the San Diego Wave in a Challenge Cup match Wednesday.

But the on-field showing is amid uncertainty at the top level. The club’s France-based parent company, OL Groupe, put the team up for sale in April. Front-office personnel stateside have declined multiple requests to discuss the team’s status.

“Today is truly a special day for our club,” Reign CEO Vincent Berthillot said in a news release. “Lesle has dedicated her life to this sport and helped pave the way for so many young athletes throughout the United States, especially within our local soccer community. Her decades of experience, her leadership qualities and her love for our club will be a strong addition to the overall success of OL Reign.”