Less than eight hours before its match against the Houston Dash, OL Reign announced Farid Benstiti has resigned as head coach. Sam Laity, an assistant coach who has been with OL Reign since the team’s inaugural season, will immediately take over as interim head coach.

“We are appreciative of Farid’s many contributions to the club over the past 18 months and with him the best in all his future endeavors,” OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore said Friday in a team-released statement.

Benstiti resigns following a difficult start to the 2021 season, as OL Reign have only won two of its first seven games, including the team’s most recent defeat, a 3-0 thrashing by NJ/NY Gotham FC. The team’s results are even more confounding considering the team boasts international stars like Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Dzsenifer Marozsán, Sarah Bouhaddi, and Eugénie Le Sommer.

Hired in January 2020, Benstiti was brought in by OL Reign to replace Vlatko Andonovski, who became head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Benstiti began his career at Olympique Lyon in the 1980s, and played for various French clubs until he became manager of FC Lyon, the women’s side which would eventually rebrand as the powerhouse Olympique Lyon Feminin. Benstiti led OL to four consecutive Division 1 Feminin titles between 2006-2010, as well as three Coupe de France trophies.

The French manager then spent a spell in Russia, simultaneously coaching the Russian National Team and WFC Rossiyanka, before returning to France to coach Paris Saint-Germain’s women’s team from 2012-2016, guiding PSG to four second-place finishes behind OL and a UEFA Champions League Final.

As head coach of OL Reign, he led the team through the 2020 and 2021 Challenge Cups, as well as the 2020 Fall Series. His finished his career at OL Reign with a record of 6-9-5.

“We have great respect for Farid’s talents and all he brought to the organization, but in our recent conversations there was a collective agreement that new leadership was required to achieve the performances and results needed to satisfy our ambitions,” Predmore said.