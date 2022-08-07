Sunday was a swirl of emotions for Megan Rapinoe.

She was in attendance for her fiancée, Sue Bird’s final regular-season home game, capping a 21-year career as the Storm’s point guard. Rapinoe left the packed Climate Pledge Arena at halftime to make way for her OL Reign match across downtown at Lumen Field.

Before fans could settle into their seats, Rapinoe netted the match’s opening goal against the Houston Dash. But Rapinoe headed into the locker room at halftime visibly upset, Reign coach Laura Harvey putting an arm around the striker as they walked off the field.

The frustration grew as Houston forward Ebony Salmon pocketed two goals in a span of two minutes in the second half to leave the sun-drenched stadium with a 2-1 win. Salmon, who was acquired in June from Racing Louisville, has scored in each of her five appearances for the Dash.

“It’s incredibly disappointing and frustrating and this is a hard one to sit with,” said Rapinoe of the loss before reflecting on how the day began.

“You can’t help but be in awe, be grateful, honestly, to be able to witness such an athlete like that and for it to be my girlfriend is extra special,” Rapinoe said of Bird. “I’ll try to dust off this really horrible [loss] for what will undoubtedly be a great celebration tonight, but this one stings a little bit.”

The Reign has had trouble finishing this season, the source of some of Rapinoe and teammates’ ire Sunday. Houston keeper Jane Campbell had five saves, three in the opening half, to help the visitors win their first game on the Reign’s turf in 12 meetings.

Players lingered on the field after a postgame huddle with coach Laura Harvey.

“There was some harsh words from Laura, which we deserved,” Reign midfielder Kim Little said. “It’s not good enough. We can’t concede those goals and lose those three points, which were completely in our hand.”

Little, who re-signed with the team after last playing in the NWSL in 2015, had the deep cross to Rapinoe just outside the box. The club scoring leader chested down the ball for a left-footed volley to the far post in the 16th minute, her first goal of the season.

The throwback connection between the Reign originals was the final of the summer. Little’s loan from Arsenal expired at the end of the game and she’ll return to the English side for the upcoming Women’s Super League season.

“It felt like old times,” said Little, who helped the Reign win back-to-back NWSL Supporters’ Shields (2014 and 2015). “The team we’ve got here is unbelievable and the result doesn’t show that. I’m a bit sad that we can’t build and (finish the season), but that was the decision I made at the time.

“I have no doubt the team will go on to be successful this season and score goals because we create chances every game. We just need to tidy up on the small details of focus, which in those three minutes today determined the outcome. … ending on a loss, but my heart is filled.”

Houston (7-4-3) controlled possession after the break and created its first score after Reign midfielder Quinn was shown a yellow card in the 52nd minute for a handball.

Salmon took the penalty from the spot, Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce diving the correct direction for the save but missing the low, right-footed shot.

Minutes later, Dash midfielder Shea Groom beat Quinn to a loose ball and tapped a pass to a racing Salmon. The latter angled a right-footed attempt past Reign defender Alana Cook for the eventual game-winner in the 55th minute.

The crowd of 7,252 was stunned at the rapid turnaround. The Bold had multiple chances to level and were unable to finish. Rapinoe had the last attempt in the 89th minute off a feed from Sofia Huerta, but Campbell was there for the save.

“The goals we conceded in the manner that we conceded them is not who we are,” Harvey said. “It’s not the way that we play. When you do that and you do it in quick succession, you make life really difficult for yourself.

“Honestly, the last three games. We’ve conceded five goals in three games and that’s just not good enough for this team. We can talk about the finishing as much as we want, but the goals we conceded aren’t goals that we expect as a team.”

The Bold (5-4-6) had a stacked starting lineup for their return home from the international break, but were missing forward Bethany Balcer due to an undisclosed illness. The last match at Lumen was July 10.

The Reign will be without Angelina due to a season-ending knee injury suffered while representing Brazil in the Copa America Feminina last month.

“She’s doing all right,” Harvey said of the midfielder. “Obviously gutted for Ang to pick up the injury in the final (which Brazil won). But she’s in good hands here. She’s back with us and she’ll be doing some rehab before she has surgery. She’s doing all right.”

