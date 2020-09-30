The OL Reign haven’t had to worry about Christine Sinclair in a while.

The Portland Thorns FC attacker went 18 matches without scoring against her Cascadia rival. Sinclair made up for lost time with a hat trick in a 4-1 win against the Reign at Providence Park on Wednesday.

Sinclair’s third goal was the type of score expected of a veteran like the Canadian. Facing the Reign backline, she collected a pass from teammate Lindsey Horan and gave a little tap outside the box to push the ball forward, chasing it down for a score in the 74th minute.

The play energized the Thorns to continue to create shots as the Reign appeared deflated. Sinclair’s hat trick is her third in National Women’s Soccer League competitions.

Wednesday’s derby was postponed twice earlier in September because of the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest causing hazardous air quality in Portland. The sides faced each other once in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup last summer, finishing in a scoreless draw.

Horan used a quick pace to weave through the Reign’s defense to create a scoring opportunity for the trailing Sinclair. The Thorns captain had a first touch just inside the box and booted a shot for the goal in the 40th minute.

Advertising

The score was Sinclair’s first against the Reign since 2013.

Reign defender Taylor Smith was called for a foul against Thorns striker Simone Charley in the box in first-half stoppage time. Sinclair took the penalty kick, stutter stepping before angling a right-footed shot past Reign keeper Michelle Betos.

Portland midfielder Rocky Rodriguez had a booming score in the 57th minute off a chip-shot assist from Charley.

Reign forward Bethany Balcer scored of a header in the 70th minute. Midfielder Shirley Cruz had the assist.

The Reign’s best scoring opportunity in the opening half was in the fifth minute when Cruz sent a deep pass into the box for Balcer to head into the box. Thorns keeper Britt Eckerstrom jumped sideways to punch the ball over the net for a miraculous save.

Eckerstrom had seven saves in the match.

The Reign (0-1-1) continued Fall Series play without the bulk of its veterans. Players such as Lu Barnes, Jess Fishlock, Darian Jenkins, and Celia Jiménez Delgado are out on loan to clubs overseas. Megan Rapinoe opted out of competing in 2020 while Kelcie Hedge (knee) and Julia Ashley (back) are out due to injuries.

The absences permitted the Reign to play its younger players and get creative with their tactics. Reign coach Farid Benstiti also only made one change in the startling lineup that managed a 2-2 draw against Utah last week. He put Michelle Betos in goal for Casey Murphy.

The Reign, which is based in Tacoma, will continue play with a derby rematch against Portland at Cheney Stadium on Oct. 10. Fans will not be permitted to attend due to government restrictions regarding crowd sizes in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.