For the third consecutive game, the OL Reign’s leading scorer, Bethany Balcer, found the back of the net. Balcer’s late-game equalizer stole a 2-2 draw from the rival Thorns and extended the Reign’s unbeaten streak vs Portland to seven games.

The play began with captain Lauren Barnes, who played a through ball up the sideline to Veronica Latsko. The midfielder had space to run, and though her ensuing cross got deflected, it ended up in the perfect spot for Balcer to head the ball into the net in the 81st minute.

Sunday’s tie means the Reign remain unbeaten at home this season. In a matchup between the NWSL’s best defenses — Portland had allowed eight goals before Sunday’s game, trailing only the Reign’s six goals allowed — it was the Thorns’ unit who prevailed. Reign defender Phoebe McClernon scored a fluky own goal, and the Reign left Portland’s Hina Sugita unmarked at the back post for the second goal.

McClernon’s own goal was the first conceded by the Reign at Lumen Field since May 8. Then the 60th minute goal marked the first time they’ve allowed multiple goals in the same game since the second game of the season.

For the second week in a row, the Reign were without eight players because of international duty, including key players Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Sofia Huerta and Quinn. Another four players were in health and safety protocols.

Last weekend, the Reign showed their depth against the Courage, leaning on a goal and assist apiece from Jess Fishlock and Balcer for a 2-0 win. Fishlock and Balcer both highlighted how the team’s inexperienced players stepped up in the absence of the Reign’s usual stars.

Sunday, they replicated that same formula when Olivia Athens scored her first career goal in her first professional start. Before Athens’ goal, though, McClernon made a costly mistake.

Portland crossed the ball into the box in the 11th minute, and as McClernon went to kick the ball, she slipped. Goalie Phallon Tullis-Joyce appeared to be coming to pick up the ball. But McClernon’s touch came first. The center back could only watch as her soft pass — presumably a backward one for Tullis Joyce — trickled into the bottom right corner of her own net to give Portland a 1-0 lead.

The Reign didn’t dwell on the mistake. Seconds later, the Thorns tried to clear the ball, but the attempt ricocheted off another Portland player. The ball landed perfectly in Athens’ path, and the midfielder fired past the goalie to draw the game level almost instantly after the Reign’s defensive blunder.

After the burst of excitement just after the 10th minute mark, with goals on both ends, the game calmed down. Both teams exchanged possession in the middle third of the field, and neither created many dangerous chances as they had more trouble settling the ball down and stringing together long sequences of passes.

Portland’s best chance at a go-ahead goal during the first half came in stoppage time. Defender Sam Hiatt tried to shield the ball as it was headed toward the end line, but a Portland attacker sneaked around her and stole it. The Thorns crossed the ball into the box, and the Reign were fortunate that the ensuing shot went straight at Tullis-Joyce.

Head coach Laura Harvey said on Friday that the game would be “a bit more spicy” because of the rivalry with Portland, but that the Reign’s approach and tactics would remain the same. The Reign have already played the Thorns twice this season in the NWSL Challenge Cup, winning one game 1-0 and drawing the other, 1-1.

“I just don’t think anything beats a Portland, Seattle game,” defender Lauren Barnes said Friday.

The Reign had their new signing, Tobin Heath, available as a substitute for the first time too, though she didn’t play. Heath, who’s been a regular for the U.S. women’s national team for over a decade, arrived in Seattle about two weeks ago from Arsenal.

The 34-year-old spent a sizable chunk of her career on the other side of the Cascadia clash, scoring 12 goals and adding 24 assists from 2013-19 in Portland.

Down the final stretch of Sunday’s game, the Reign began building pressure as they worked to level the score line. Barnes’ cross from the left side drifted, and clanked off the top of the cross bar in the 70th minute. Fishlock found herself unmarked, on the end of a cross, in the 78th minute but Portland’s goalie made an acrobatic save to tip the header over the net.

And eventually, Balcer found the back of the net to rescue her team and extend the unbeaten streak.