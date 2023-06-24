OL Reign didn’t get a third consecutive clean sheet against host San Diego Wave, but they did get a third consecutive National Women’s Soccer League win on Saturday, 2-1.

Bethany Balcer scored both goals for the Reign, who gave coach Laura Harvey her 36th career road win, which is a league record.

The Reign (7-4-2) shut out the Wave (6-5-2) in the previous two meetings this season. The Wave, in their second year, have yet to beat the Reign.

Balcer’s second goal, in the 77th minute, came off an assist by Sofia Huerta. That gave her 31 career assists, tying the NWSL career record.

Balcer’s first goal came in the eighth minute off an assist from Quinn.

This is the final match for seven Reign players — Quinn and Jordyn Huitema (Canada), and Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Sofia Huerta, Emily Sonnett and Alana Cook (United States) — who will be playing in the Women’s World Cup, which starts next month in Australia and New Zealand.

For the Wave, Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma were named to the U.S. squad. Kailen Sheridan (Canada) and Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) are also playing.

San Diego has lost four of its last five matches at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Reign will play at Portland on Wednesday.