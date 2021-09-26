Bethany Balcer took over as the sole leading scorer in the National Women’s Soccer League as the OL Reign dispatched the Orlando Pride at Cheney Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Balcer, who was tied with the Pride’s Sydney Leroux with eight goals, scored her ninth in the third minute.

Eugenie Le Sommer scored in the 28th and 32nd minute for the OL Reign (11-7-2), which sit in second place in the NWSL. The Reign is 5-0-1 in its last six matches.

Cougs lose record set, win match

The Washington and Washington State volleyball teams tied an NCAA record with a 46-44 fourth set during their match Sunday in Pullman.

The Cougars (7-3, 0-2 Pac-12) upset the No. 7 Huskies 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 44-46, 15-11.

Pia Timmer had 31 kills and 21 for the Cougars. Samantha Drechsel had 20 kills and 11 digs for the Huskies (8-4, 2-0). Ella May Powell had 46 assists and a career-high 29 digs.

The fourth set equaled the record set in 2017 as Santa Clara outscored Saint Mary’s 46-44.

“A match that had a lot of a lot,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “We had changes of personnel and lineups, putting people in different positions with some younger players and it was tough to try to get organized defensively.”

Minors

• Jose Marmolejos was 3 for 5 with two RBI and his 25th homer as the visiting Tacoma Rainiers beat the Round Rock Express 8-3.

Golf

• UW sophomore Camille Boyd took second at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, after shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round. Her three-day 11-under total is the third lowest in UW history. UW was ninth as a team.