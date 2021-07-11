Bethany Balcer scored twice as the OL Reign snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Kansas City 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in Tacoma.

Balcer scored in the third (unassisted) and 29th minute (off an assist from Sofia Huerta) for the Reign, which had lost five of its previous six games.

Sarah Bouhaddi had the bulk of the shutout with five saves in 70 minutes.

The Reign are on the road Sunday to play the Chicago Red Stars.

Minor leagues

• Jose Marmolejos hit a three-run homer during a seven-run seventh inning that capped a doubleheader between the Tacoma Rainiers and Sugar Land Skeeters. The Rainiers won the nightcap 10-2. The Rainiers lost the opener, rescheduled from Thursday, 3-0 after managing just two hits.