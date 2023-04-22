At this rate, choreographing new ways to celebrate goals might just turn into a full-time job for OL Reign forward Bethany Balcer.

Balcer scored two goals in the first 20 minutes, Jess Fishlock added two goals, and they became the first Reign teammates to each record a brace in the same regular-season game during Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the Chicago Red Stars at Lumen Field.

Megan Rapinoe came off the bench at halftime and scored for the first time this year as the Reign (3-1-0) won their third straight regular-season match to continue their strong start to the NWSL season.

“Anything less than three points was unacceptable for us today,” Fishlock said.

In the 15th minute, Balcer scored her first goal on a diagonal pass from Veronica Latsko into the middle of the box. A clever step-over from Reign forward Jordyn Huitema on the pass drew the defense’s attention just enough to leave Balcer wide open, and she calmly finished with the inside of her right foot to beat Chicago’s Alyssa Naeher, the veteran USWNT goalkeeper.

After celebrating with teammates in the box, Balcer ran halfway across the field to the Reign bench, where assistant coach Scott Parkinson handed her a mug. She proceeded to chug a cup of faux beer.

“Me and Scott decided we’re going to have a partnership this year on all the goals,” Balcer said. “… When the league steps up their celebrations, we have to too. And I feel like they’re so fun now. In the past, I’ve felt like, ‘Hoo, I scored a goal.’ But now I’m like, let’s have a little dance party before we go back, because it’s fun.”

Her thirst wasn’t quenched yet.

Five minutes later, Balcer scored her second goal after a perfectly placed left-footed cross from Lu Barnes. Balcer timed her jump well and soared over a defender to get her head on the ball, knocking it into the bottom right corner, just past a diving Naeher to give the Reign a 2-0 lead.

Balcer has scored 25 goals for the Reign since joining the team in 2019. Of those 25 goals, 10 have come on a header — the most of anyone in the NWSL during that span.

“She’s willing to run through anything and anyone to score a goal,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. “It’s not even something that’s coached in her. It’s instinctive with her. It’s why she’s been able to score the amount of goals she has in this league consistently. She just knows where the goal is.”

Balcer again ran to the Reign bench to celebrate. This time, her prop of choice was a set of headphones. She placed one side over one ear and, in full DJ mode, bobbed her head and scratched a faux record mid-arm, dancing and bouncing to the music.

It was, indeed, a fun afternoon for the Reign, who won their third game in the past eight days.

The Reign won their NWSL home opener a week ago, 1-0 over the San Diego Wave on Olivia Van der Jagt’s stoppage-time goal.

On Wednesday, the Reign had to travel to Los Angeles for their first Challenge Cup match of the season, securing a 2-0 victory over Angel City FC.

“We had every excuse we could have made and just throw the towel in, but that’s not the identity of this group,” Balcer said.

Fishlock scored her first goal in first-half stoppage time after a training-ground corner kick. With heavy traffic in front of the goal, Emily Sonnett made a touch pass to Fishlock, who finished with the inside of her left foot, through traffic, to make it 3-1 at halftime.

“To win 5-2 on the back of this kind of run we’ve had, it says everything about this group,” Fishlock said.

A week ago, Rapinoe came on as a substitute for the final 17 minutes in her regular-season debut. She had been slowed by a leg injury during the early part of the season.

She came off the bench again Saturday, entering at halftime.

In the 72nd minute, she drew a foul on the left edge of the box. She set up for the free kick herself, then drilled a low and hard shot between two defenders. A third Chicago defender deflected the ball with her right foot and the slight deflection found the back of the net.

That extended the Reign’s lead to 4-2.

Balcer delivered a low cross in the box to assist Fishlock’s second goal in the 76th minute, pushing the Reign’s lead to 5-2.

Arin Wright and Allison Schlegel scored for Chicago.

Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce had three saves.

BOX SCORE