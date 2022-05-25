Before the OL Reign and Kansas City Current took to Lumen Field on Wednesday night, a moment of silence was held.

Megan Rapinoe noted they stood for a moment of silence for a different mass shooting days earlier. She said the Reign’s “whole heart” went out to everyone in Texas and the families of the 19 children and two teachers killed in a mass shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“It makes it seem pointless to come play, really. It’s difficult to do that,” Rapinoe said. “I know everybody is doing their job and having to show up today and trying to just sort of fake their way through it, but it’s so heartbreaking.

“Obviously things need to change … (mass shootings) are just going to continue to happen every single day until we do something about it.”

As described, they had to work. OL Reign got back into the win column Wednesday night, taking a 1-0 decision against Kansas City — the hosts’ first victory of the regular season.

In the 80th minute, Bethany Balcer ended a scoring drought, taking a cross from Sofia Huerta. Balcer’s header found the top right corner and launched a celebration three games in the making.

The team’s past two outings were consecutive scoreless draws, at Portland Thorns FC and at home Sunday against the Washington Spirit, respectively.

During the goalless draws and into Wednesday, the Reign were generating strong chances. Again, they had nothing to show for it during the first half against Kansas City. Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce made a leaping stop during stoppage time to ensure it stayed the same way heading into halftime.

Rose Lavelle’s header was blocked by Adrianna Franch almost as soon as play got underway and the Reign were off. The best chance came during the 22nd minute when Kansas City untangled a mess in the box. Franch came out to meet and deny Tziarra King, then Jenna Winebrenner turned aside another bid.

OL Reign finished with 20 shots, nine of them on goal. Tullis-Joyce faced seven shots.

“I think we needed it,” Reign coach Laura Harvey, a native of England, said. “But in light of what happened yesterday in Texas, I think that as much as we’re really happy that we got the win and that’s our job to do, we all came here with a heavy heart and wanting things to change.

“I’ve been in this country now for 10 years and it’s mind-blowing to me that this continues to happen.”

This was the first meeting between the OL Reign (1-1-3) and Kansas City Current (0-4-1) since October. The Reign face San Diego Wave FC on Sunday.